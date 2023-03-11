Pokemon GO Plus+: Release date, pricing, how to pre-order, and more

Following the showcase video during Pokemon Day, Game Freak revealed the newest accessory for the mobile line of games: the Pokemon GO Plus+. This is meant for the use in the upcoming mobile title for the franchise: Pokemon Sleep. However, as the name implies, it can also work with Niantic's geo-caching mobile title.

This product aims to give Pokemon Sleep players a more immersive experience with a device that is built to track their sleep patterns, much like other similar bluetooth devices for the smartphone. For GO, on the other hand, the Plus+ model can be used to automatically catch Pokemon and spin Pokestops.

However, at the time, Game Freak did not drop all the information about this product. As such, a lot of potential consumers may want to know when they can expect to get their hands on this product. Thankfully, a lot of details have come out about the Pokemon GO Plus+ since the first trailer showcasing it.

Everything to know about the Pokemon GO Plus+ accessory

Official artwork for the Pokemon GO Plus + accessory (Image via The Pokemon Company)

According to the official websites for the Pokemon GO Plus+ accessory, the only thing known for certain about the device is that it will hit stores sometime in July 2023. And, of course, it will have cross compatibility with GO as well as the upcoming Pokemon Sleep mobile game.

The accessory will perform the basic functions that players have come to expect from the industry-standard Pokemon GO Plus device. However, where it truly stands out is in its interactivity with the new Pokemon Sleep title. This is the mobile app the device was seemingly planned for despite its name, so the Plus+ will feature a lot more interactions with the latter mobile application.

So far, the only concern about the Pokemon GO Plus+ accessory is that it is stated on the website that the accessory could may not work with a mobile device. Stated in the fine print on the product's site, it is said that it is entirely possible that the Plus+ may not work for a mobile device, with no details regarding which unlucky few models that they would be.

The introductory trailer also states that when used for Pokemon Sleep, the Pikachu noises the device makes can just go off at any time. Though the noises appear to be nothing more than a lullaby, the fact that trainers with this device will wake up in a cold sweat to a creature singing in their ears can be off-putting to many.

Nevertheless, for those adamant on purchasing this device right away, pre-orders can be made on the official Nintendo website as well as other video game sites and stores like GameStop and EB Games. However, Pokemon GO Plus+ will cost around $55 - $60 USD. At such a high cost, a lot of players may have just lost interest.

In all honesty, while the device is a cool concept and will definitely have its share of comsumers, many would just be better off with an autocatcher like the GOtcha Evolve if they intend on using it for GO. As for players looking into playing Pokemon Sleep, the Plus+ may be for you.

