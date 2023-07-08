Niantic announced Catching Some Z's event for Pokemon GO

Niantic recently announced the upcoming Catching Some Z's event for Pokemon GO. The occasion celebrates the imminent arrival of the Pokemon GO Plus +, along with a few tie-in rewards and features. The event will also mark the debut of Komala. The Drowsing Pokemon perfectly fits the theme of Catching Some Z's, with Pokemon GO trainers able to encounter it as a rare wild spawn.

Pokemon GO Plus + is an upcoming device that can be easily paired with the popular Niantic AR title to further streamline the player experience. Once connected, the device will automatically throw Poke Balls for you without further input.

The device can use Great Balls or Ultra Balls, according to your preference, and it can automatically spin PokeStops as well. Pokemon GO Plus + also has the ability to keep track of sleep when asked for. This data can be integrated with Pokemon GO or Pokemon Sleep to unlock other perks and features.

Catching Some Z's is set to take place next week in Pokemon GO

The official announcement revealed that Catching Some Z's will commence on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 10 am local time and conclude on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 8 pm local time. The occasion will not only mark the first appearance of Komala, but it will also see the debut of Snorlax wearing a nightcap.

Pairing GO with GO Plus + will grant trainers a Special Research, whose completion reward includes an encounter with Snorlax wearing a nightcap. Thankfully, the Special Research in question can be claimed and completed even after the conclusion of the Catching Some Z's event.

The wild encounters that will spawn more frequently in the event are as follows:

Jigglypuff [shiny encounter will be available]

Abra [shiny encounter will be available]

Drowzee [shiny encounter will be available]

Snorlax [shiny encounter will be available]

Mareep [shiny encounter will be available]

Teddiursa [shiny encounter will be available]

Slakoth [shiny encounter will be available]

Wooloo

Munna [shiny encounter will be available] (rare encounter)

Komala [first appearance] (rare encounter)

The raid schedule during the Catching Some Z's event is as follows:

1-star raids

Abra [shiny encounter will be available]

Galarian Slowpoke [shiny encounter will be available]

Drowzee [shiny encounter will be available]

3-star raids

Gloom

Snorlax [shiny encounter will be available]

Delcatty

Swadloon

5-star raids

Regieleki

Mega raids

Mega Blaziken [shiny encounter will be available]

With the Catching Some Z's event, Niantic will introduce the Snorlax Pattern Night Cap avatar item to the in-game shop. It will be available for free and will remain in the store even after the event has ended.

Furthermore, the availability of Abra in this upcoming event marks a great opportunity for those trainers who have purchased the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research at the ongoing 7th Anniversary Party event.

All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research involving Shiny Mew (Image via Pokemon GO)

The special research questline leads players to the only available encounter with Shiny Mew in Niantic's mobile title. Completing it requires engaging in various difficult tasks, including getting a Platinum Kanto medal. To do so, you must catch all the Original 151 Gen I Pocket Monsters from the Kanto region.

This includes the likes of Kangaskhan, Abra, Ditto, Mr. Mime, and Farfetch'd, which are quite difficult to encounter and catch in the game. The availability of the Psi Pokemon as both a wilds spawn and a raid boss allows trainers to make progress in gathering the Original 151.

The ticket to the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research is currently available in the in-game store. You can pick it up until Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

