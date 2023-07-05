Pokemon GO All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research Shiny Mew: All tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO's 7th Anniversary Party is just around the corner, and trainers worldwide are eagerly waiting to dive into everything on offer. Niantic has already provided a glimpse at the upcoming content. The event will include Shiny Kanto Legendary Birds in 5-star Raids, a bunch of unique bonuses, costumed pocket monsters, and more. But the cherry on the cake is the return of Shiny Mew.

While Mew debuted in Pokemon GO with "A Mythical Discovery Special Research" on March 30, 2018, its shiny variant was made available in GO Tour: Kanto with the All-in-One #151 Special Research on February 20, 2021. It is one of the most elusive pocket monsters to get hold of in-game, as it was never made a part of anything else.

What are the tasks and rewards of Pokemon GO All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research Shiny Mew?

The tasks and rewards of All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research are as follows:

Pokemon GO: All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research - Step 1 of 4

Earn the platinum Kanto medal - 51x Ultra Ball

Send 151 Gifts to friends - 1x Poffin

Make 151 Great Throws - 1510x Stardust

Rewards: 5100 XP, 1x Premium Raid Pass, 1510x Stardust

Pokemon GO: All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research - Step 2 of 4

Catch a Pokemon 30 Days in a Row - 51x Ultra Ball

Catch 151 different species of Pokemon - 1x Glacial Lure

Catch 30 Normal-type Pokemon - 151x XP

Catch 30 Fire-type Pokemon - 151x XP

Catch 30 Water-type Pokemon - 151x XP

Catch 30 Grass-type Pokemon - 151x XP

Catch 30 Flying-type Pokemon - 151x XP

Catch 30 Fighting-type Pokemon - 151x XP

Catch 30 Poison-type Pokemon - 151x XP

Catch 30 Electric-type Pokemon - 151x XP

Catch 30 Ground-type Pokemon - 151x XP

Catch 30 Rock-type Pokemon - 151x XP

Catch 30 Psychic-type Pokemon - 151x XP

Catch 30 Ice-type Pokemon - 151x XP

Catch 30 Bug-type Pokemon - 151x XP

Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokemon - 151x XP

Catch 30 Steel-type Pokemon - 151x XP

Catch 30 Dragon-type Pokemon - 151x XP

Catch 30 Dark-type Pokemon - 151x XP

Catch 30 Fairy-type Pokemon - 151x XP

Rewards: 5100 XP, 3x Rare Candy, 1510x Stardust

Pokemon GO: All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research - Step 3 of 4

Reach level 40 - 4000x Stardust

Spin 151 PokeStops - 3x Rocket Radar

Complete 151 Field Research tasks - 3x Super Incubator

Walk 151 km - 151x Ultra Ball

Catch 1510 Pokemon - 1x Incense

Rewards: 1x Star Piece, Shiny Mew encounter, 1x Lucky Egg

Pokemon GO: All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research - Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! - 1510x Stardust

Claim Reward! - 5100 XP

Claim Reward! - 1510x Stardust

Rewards: 3x Charged TM, 20x New Candy, 1x Shiny Mew Shirt

Note: Remember that these were the tasks and rewards of the original All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research. If the upcoming has any changes, it will be promptly updated here.

Pokemon GO players can purchase the ticket for All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research for US$5 (or its equivalent in the local currency of the trainer) in the in-game shop. Those who purchase or have previously received this Special Research questline will enjoy the following bonuses during the 7th Anniversary Party event:

2x duration of Incense

2x duration of Daily Adventure Incense

2x duration of Lure

The abovementioned tickets can be purchased until Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 8 PM local time.

To get the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research, players need to log into the game between Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10 AM local time and Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 8 PM local time. It can then be completed at the trainer's leisure to catch Shiny Mew.

