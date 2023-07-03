Niantic reveals 7th Anniversary Party event for Pokemon GO

Albeit its ups and downs, Pokemon GO has reached its 7th Anniversary, and Niantic has prepared a party to regale trainers worldwide. The developers recently revealed the content map for the event, which will include a couple of costumed pocket monster debuts. The highlight of the celebrations is the return of Shiny Mew, available through a ticketed Masterwork Research story.

Developed and published by Niantic, Pokemon GO was released back on July 6, 2016. It is available on mobile devices featuring iOS and Android platforms. The title revolves around using augmented reality to integrate iconic pocket monsters into players' everyday lives. The game has garnered widespread popularity and massive revenue over the years.

When is the 7th Anniversary Party due to start in Pokemon GO?

The 7th Anniversary Party event will begin in Pokemon GO on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10 am local time and conclude on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Wartortle and Blastoise wearing party hats make their debuts in-game, with players able to evolve Squirtle wearing a party hat to get them.

The event bonuses include the following:

Increased chance of becoming Lucky Friends.

Increased chance of Pokémon becoming Lucky through trades.

Chance of finding 7, 77—or more!—Gimmighoul Coins when you spin a PokéStop with a Golden Lure Module.

Furthermore, each day will have its own unique event bonus in Pokemon GO from 12 am local time to 11.59 pm local time. They are as follows:

July 6: 2× XP for catching Pokémon.

July 7: 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

July 8: 2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

July 9: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator on this day.

July 10: Friendship levels will increase twice as fast.

July 11: 2× Candy for transferring Pokémon.

July 12: 2× XP for evolving Pokémon.

The wild encounters that will spawn more frequently during the event in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Squirtle wearing a party hat [shiny variant will be available]

Pikachu wearing a party hat [shiny variant will be available]

Meowth [shiny variant will be available]

Ponyta [shiny variant will be available]

Togedemaru

Galarian Ponyta [shiny variant will be available] (rare encounter)

Absol [shiny variant will be available] (rare encounter)

July 6

Bulbasaur wearing a party hat [shiny variant will be available]

Charmander wearing a party hat [shiny variant will be available]

Squirtle wearing a party hat [shiny variant will be available]

July 7

Chikorita [shiny variant will be available]

Cyndaquil [shiny variant will be available]

Totodile [shiny variant will be available]

July 8

Treecko [shiny variant will be available]

Torchic [shiny variant will be available]

Mudkip [shiny variant will be available]

July 9

Turtwig [shiny variant will be available]

Chimchar [shiny variant will be available]

Piplup [shiny variant will be available]

July 10

Snivy [shiny variant will be available]

Tepig [shiny variant will be available]

Oshawott [shiny variant will be available]

July 11

Chespin [shiny variant will be available]

Fennekin [shiny variant will be available]

Froakie

July 12

Rowlet

Litten

Popplio

The raid bosses for the event for Pokemon GO players to encounter are as follows:

One-star Raids

Bulbasaur wearing a party hat [shiny variant will be available]

Charmander wearing a party hat [shiny variant will be available]

Squirtle wearing a party hat [shiny variant will be available]

Pikachu wearing a party hat [shiny variant will be available]

Three-star Raids

Magneton

Lapras [shiny variant will be available]

Flareon

Snorlax [shiny variant will be available]

Sealeo

Five-star Raids

Articuno [shiny variant will be available]

Zapdos [shiny variant will be available]

Moltres [shiny variant will be available]

Mega Raids

Mega Blastoise [shiny variant will be available]

The event will feature anniversary-themed Field Research tasks for Pokemon GO trainers to complete. They will provide encounters with first-partner Pokemon like Bulbasaur, Mudkip, and more.

The 7th Anniversary Party event will feature a ticketed Timed Research of US$2 that will provide completion rewards like a Super Incubator, a Premium Battle Pass, and more.

Shiny Mew is returning to Pokemon GO

Niantic announced the return of the Masterwork Research story, All-in-One #151. Completing this will award trainers an encounter with the iconic Shiny Mew. This special research question line was available during GO Tour: Kanto in 2021.

The tickets for the same are priced at $5. Those who purchased a GO Tour ticket: Kanta cannot procure this Masterwork Research story.

