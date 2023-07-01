Pokemon GO Battle Weekend Clay: Schedule, bonuses, active leagues, reward changes, and more

With another chapter of GO Battle Weekend coming online in Pokemon GO with the new month, trainers around the world are in for a treat. This iteration is based around Clay, the Driftveil Gym Leader from Pokemon Black and White. The occasion allows players to participate in a TImed Research, completing which they will get a Clay-themed hat.

GO Battle Weekend Clay began on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 12 am local time and will continue until Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 11.59 pm local time. The event features a number of bonuses for players to enjoy. Furthermore, Niantic also announced a couple of reward changes that will be in place once it concluded.

What are the Pokemon GO Battle Weekend Clay event bonuses?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Join us July 1 and July 2 for a



🥊 pokemongolive.com/post/go-battle… It’s time to get your battle on, Trainers—another GO Battle Weekend is upon us!Join us July 1 and July 2 for a #GOBattle Weekend inspired by Clay, the Gym Leader of Driftveil City Gym in the Unova region in the Pokémon Black and White games!. It’s time to get your battle on, Trainers—another GO Battle Weekend is upon us! Join us July 1 and July 2 for a #GOBattle Weekend inspired by Clay, the Gym Leader of Driftveil City Gym in the Unova region in the Pokémon Black and White games!. 🥊 pokemongolive.com/post/go-battle… https://t.co/6lh9Z5yEwL

According to the official announcement for the event, the bonuses are as follows:

4× Stardust from win rewards. (This does not include the end-of-set rewards and will not stack with the 3× Stardust bonus from Master League rotation weeks.)

The maximum number of sets you can play per day will be increased from five to 20—for a total of 100 battles—from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time each day.

Free battle-themed Timed Research will be available. Rewards include the Clay-Style Hat.

What is the Timed Research questline for the Pokemon GO Battle Weekend Clay event?

The latest GO Battle Weekend Clay event features a free Timed Research questline and a ticketed Timed Research questline for trainers. The former provides them with a Clay-style hat as a reward for completing it.

The latter requires players to purchase a US$1 ticket from the in-game shop. Rewards include 3x Rare Candy XL and an Elite Charged TM. Find more details about the two in our guide.

What are the Active Leagues for the GO Battle Weekend Clay event?

During this event, the following GO Battle Leagues will remain active for Pokemon GO trainers:

Master League Premier - Best team recommendation

Single-type Cup: Great League Edition - Best team recommendation

What are the premium track reward changes announced for GO Battle Weekend Clay?

According to the official announcement, the following changes will take place in Pokemon GO:

During the GO Battle Weekend Clay

Guaranteed Rare Candy XL for Trainers level 31 and up for their second win in a set.

Guaranteed Rare Candy for Trainers level 30 and below for their second win in a set.

Increased Stardust rewards compared to the basic reward track.

Order of premium track rewards will be rearranged.

After the GO Battle Weekend Clay

First, all rewards from the premium track will be adjusted to be in the same reward order as the basic reward track but in increased amounts.

Also, Trainers level 31 and up will have the chance to receive a Rare Candy XL as an item reward after their second win in a set.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Choose your path during Pokémon GO’s new event: Dark Flames!



pokemongolive.com/post/dark-flam… Flanked by flames or engulfed in darkness?Choose your path during Pokémon GO’s new event: Dark Flames! Flanked by flames or engulfed in darkness?Choose your path during Pokémon GO’s new event: Dark Flames!pokemongolive.com/post/dark-flam… https://t.co/5nKrQ4zO1u

The Dark Flames event is currently online in Pokemon GO. The occasion features a branching Timed Research, along with a bevy of Dark- and Fire-type pocket monsters.

Poll : 0 votes