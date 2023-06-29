Pokemon GO Dark Flames (June 2023): Wild encounters, raid bosses, event bonuses, and more

In Pokemon GO, June 2023 ends with the Dark Flames event, focusing on Dark- and Fire-type pocket monsters in-game. Trainers can meet creatures of either type through wild encounters, Timed Research, Field Research, and Collection Challenges. The developers have also decided to introduce Turtonator and Mega Sableye to the popular AR title.

Starting Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 10 am local time, the Dark Flames event will continue until Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 8 pm local time. The event and its offerings were hinted at in a leak some time ago. The official Pokemon GO website mistakenly leaked Mega Sableye's debut.

What are the wild encounters during Dark Flames in Pokemon GO?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Choose your path during Pokémon GO’s new event: Dark Flames!



pokemongolive.com/post/dark-flam… Flanked by flames or engulfed in darkness?Choose your path during Pokémon GO’s new event: Dark Flames! Flanked by flames or engulfed in darkness?Choose your path during Pokémon GO’s new event: Dark Flames!pokemongolive.com/post/dark-flam… https://t.co/5nKrQ4zO1u

The following Pokemon will spawn at an increased frequency rate in the wild around the player avatar:

Vulpix [shiny encounter is possible]

Hondour [shiny encounter is possible]

Poochyena [shiny encounter is possible]

Galarian Zigzagoon [shiny encounter is possible]

Carvanha [shiny encounter is possible]

Numel [shiny encounter is possible]

Stunky

Litwick [shiny encounter is possible]

Litten

Houndoom [shiny encounter is possible] (rare encounter)

Sableye (rare encounter)

What are the event bonuses for Pokemon GO Dark Flames?

The official event bonuses for the Dark Flames event are as follows:

Additional 25% XP for completing raids.

Three additional Candy for completing raids.

Trainers level 31 and above will receive one additional Candy XL for completing raids.

Team GO Rocket Grunts using Fire-type and Dark-type Pokémon will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons.

Incense is more likely to attract Fire-type Pokémon (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) [based on the player's Timed Research choice].

Incense is more likely to attract Dark-type Pokémon (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) [based on the player's Timed Research choice].

What are the raid bosses for Pokemon GO Dark Flames?

The Dark Flames event will feature the following Pokemon as raid bosses:

One-star raids: Sneasel [shiny encounter is possible], Darumaka [shiny encounter is possible], Scraggy, Deino [shiny encounter is possible]

Sneasel [shiny encounter is possible], Darumaka [shiny encounter is possible], Scraggy, Deino [shiny encounter is possible] Three-star raids: Alolan Marowak [shiny encounter is possible], Flareon, Umbreon, Turtonator [shiny encounter is possible] {debut}

Alolan Marowak [shiny encounter is possible], Flareon, Umbreon, Turtonator [shiny encounter is possible] {debut} Five-star raids: Heatran [shiny encounter is possible]: The raid boss will feature the Charged Attack Magma Storm (Trainer Battles: 65 power & Gyms and raids: 75 power)

Heatran [shiny encounter is possible]: The raid boss will feature the Charged Attack Magma Storm (Trainer Battles: 65 power & Gyms and raids: 75 power) Mega raids: Mega Sableye [shiny encounter is possible] {debut}

Dark Flames Timed Research, Special Research, and Collection Challenges

A branching event-exclusive Timed Research will be available to trainers, who can choose between Fire and Dark-type. Completion rewards include Litten Candy, Stardust, and XP, to name a few.

Dark Flames Collection Challenge and Timed Research (Image via Pokemon GO)

The trainer's choice will affect what they get in the Timed Research questline, the event bonuses, and Collection Challenges. Completing the latter will earn players Houndoom Mega Energy and XP.

Poll : 0 votes