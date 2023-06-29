Pokemon GO Dark Flames (June 2023): All Timed Research tasks and rewards

The Dark Flames event is gradually rolling out worldwide, with Pokemon GO trainers finally getting to experience all it offers. Niantic has decided to introduce Turtonator and Mega Sableye to the popular AR title for the first time with the occasion. Lucky trainers may also be able to encounter the shiny variant of the Blast Turtle Pokemon during the event.

The Dark Flames event is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 10 AM local time and will continue until Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 8 PM local time. Dark- and Fire-type pocket monsters will be available across the board as wild encounters, Timed Research tasks, and a Collection Challenge.

This article summarizes everything trainers need to know about the event's Timed Research tasks and rewards.

What are the Timed Research tasks in Pokemon GO during Dark Flames in June 2023?

Trainers can participate in an event-exclusive Timed Research questline with branching options in Dark Flames. Completion rewards include a Premium Battle Pass, XP, and various pocket monster encounters.

The list of tasks and their possible completion items are as follows:

Pokemon GO: Dark Flames - Step 1 of 4

Explore 2 km - 10x Poke Ball

Catch 2 Fire- or Dark-type Pokemon - 10x Great Ball

Catch 10 different species of Pokemon - 10x Ultra Ball

Rewards: 3x Rare Candy, 5x Razz Berry, 1000x Stardust

For those players who choose Fire-type in the Timed Research:

Pokemon GO: Dark Flames - Step 2 of 4

Catch 20 Fire-type Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball

Power up 10 Fire-type Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Catch 25 snapshots of wild Fire-type Pokemon - Slugma encounter

Rewards: 2500 XP, 15x Poke Ball, 1500x Stardust

Pokemon GO: Dark Flames - Step 3 of 4

Purify 1 Fire-type Shadow Pokemon - 10x Great Ball

Power up 10 Fire-type Pokemon - Alolan Marowak encounter

Evolve 3 Fire-type Pokemon - Darumaka encounter

Rewards: 5000 XP, 1x Premium Battle Pass, 2000x Stardust

Pokemon GO: Dark Flames - Step 4 of 4

Catch 20 Fire-type Shadow Pokemon - 3x Silver Pinap Berry

Power up 10 Fire-type Pokemon - 10x Ultra Ball

Battle in 3 raids - Houndoom encounter

Rewards: 7500 XP, 50x Litten Candy, 2500x Stardust

For those players who choose Dark-type in the Timed Research:

Pokemon GO: Dark Flames - Step 2 of 4

Catch 20 Dark-type Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball

Power up 10 Dark-type Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Catch 25 snapshots of wild Dark-type Pokemon - Carvanha encounter

Rewards: 2500 XP, 15x Poke Ball, 1500x Stardust

Pokemon GO: Dark Flames - Step 3 of 4

Purify 1 Dark-type Shadow Pokemon - 10x Great Ball

Power up 10 Dark-type Pokemon - Sneasel encounter

Evolve 3 Dark-type Pokemon - Scraggy encounter

Rewards: 5000 XP, 1x Premium Battle Pass, 2000x Stardust

Pokemon GO: Dark Flames - Step 4 of 4

Catch 20 Dark-type Shadow Pokemon - 3x Silver Pinap Berry

Power up 10 Dark-type Pokemon - 10x Ultra Ball

Battle in 3 raids - Houndoom encounter

Rewards: 7500 XP, 50x Litten Candy, 2500x Stardust

To help players catch Shadow Pokemon of either Dark- or Fire-types, Team GO Rocket Grunts will appear with both pocket monsters at an increased rate. They will spawn at PokeStops and in balloons for players to encounter, take them head-on, and defeat them.

Furthermore, Incense will draw in more Dark- and Fire-type pocket monster spawns when activated. This bonus will last for the event, with the spawn type being dependent on players' choices in the aforementioned Timed Research questline.

