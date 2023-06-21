How to defeat Giovanni in Pokemon GO Team GO Rocket Takeover in June 2023

Pokemon GO's latest Team GO Rocket Takeover kicks off on June 21, 2023. As part of this event, the vicious organization and its leaders and boss will return with new teams of Shadow Pokemon and attempt to defeat you. However, the return of the Rockets also presents you with the chance to beat and catch new Pocket Monsters, some of which can appear as shinies thanks to recent updates.

Once you have defeated Team GO Rocket's leaders, Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra, you can assemble the Super Rocket Radar. Doing so allows you to take on the organization's boss Giovanni, who possesses a powerful Shadow Legendary Pokemon in his battle team.

If you are hoping to counter Giovanni and defeat him, you'll want the right battle team for the job.

What is Giovanni's Pokemon GO Team in June 2023?

As with any other trainer in Pokemon GO, Giovanni will use a team of three Pocket Monsters during battle. However, each encounter with the Team GO Rocket boss can yield different lineups since he has multiple Pocket Monsters that can appear on his team. Two creatures will always appear, but the third is randomly decided from a pool of three potential options.

Giovanni's team in June 2023's Team GO Rocket Takeover:

Slot One - Persian (guaranteed to appear)

- Persian (guaranteed to appear) Slot Two - Nidoking, Kingler, or Kingdra

- Nidoking, Kingler, or Kingdra Slot Three - Regirock (guaranteed to appear)

The good news for Pokemon GO players is that since two of Giovanni's team members will always appear, countering them should be easy. That just leaves the likes of Nidoking, Kingler, and Kingdra. You won't know which Pokemon Giovanni picks until the battle has started, but some counters can account for any choice Giovanni makes.

Recommended counter team to beat Giovanni's Pokemon GO team

Thanks to Persian and Regirock both being susceptible to Fighting-type moves in Pokemon GO, you can focus on countering whichever adversary Giovanni uses for his third choice. This gives you the ability to pick a Fighting-type to deal with Persian and Regirock while still being able to pick two other creatures to counter Giovanni's picks for slot two.

Recommended team to beat Giovanni in June 2023:

Lucario (Counter + Power-Up Punch)

Torterra (Razor Leaf + Frenzy Plant)

Primarina (Charm + Moonblast or Hydro Pump)

With the above team, you should have no issues countering any Pocket Monster Giovanni uses. Lucario's Steel/Fighting typing gives it the ability to counter both Persian and Regirock with its diverse arsenal. Torterra can use its Grass-type moves to dominate both Regirock and Kingler, and you can also opt to use Earthquake to counter Nidoking.

Meanwhile, Primarina brings the team together as a Water/Fairy-type. Access to Fairy-type attacks gives it the power to counter Kingdra, and Water-type moves like Hydro Pump can also be used to beat Nidoking and Regirock.

If you don't have the exact Pokemon or moves to meet the recommended team above, you'll need to stick to the type advantages as best as you can. Giovanni should fall quickly as long as the Pocket Monsters you use are of the same elemental types and have quality CP and IV stats.

