  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Crown Clash Taken Over Giovanni Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Crown Clash Taken Over Giovanni Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified May 14, 2025 15:25 GMT
Crown Clash Taken Over Giovanni Special Research Guide (Image via Scopely)
Crown Clash Taken Over Giovanni Special Research Guide (Image via Scopely)

The Crown Clash Taken Over event brings a new Giovanni Special Research for Pokemon GO trainers to take part in. The latest GO Rocket event has introduced a slew of changes to the nefarious organization's grunts, leaders, and boss. The Special Research rewards players with a Super Rocket Radar, which helps them encounter Giovanni.

Ad

The Crown Clash Taken Over Special Research can be claimed by logging into the game before June 3, 2025, at 9.59 am local time. Meanwhile, players can also enjoy the event-themed Field Research and Premium Timed Research available during Crown Clash Taken Over.

sk promotional banner

How to complete Crown Clash Taken Over Special Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Step 1 of 5

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Catch 15 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry
  • Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball
  • Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Mysterious Component
  • Rewards: 1500 XP, 500x Stardust, Combee encounter

Step 2 of 5

  • Catch 20 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry
  • Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon - 10x Great Ball
  • Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 3x Mysterious Component
  • Rewards: 2000 XP, 1000x Stardust, Litleo encounter

Step 3 of 5

Ad

Step 4 of 5

  • Find the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Hyper Potion
  • Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Ultra Ball
  • Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss - 6x Max Revive
  • Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000x Stardust, Pawniard encounter

Step 5 of 5

  • Claim reward - 1500x Stardust
  • Claim reward - 1500x Stardust
  • Claim reward - 1500x Stardust
  • Rewards: 6000 XP, 5000x Stardust, 3x Fast TM
Ad

Note that you will not get the Crown Clash Taken Over Special Research if you haven't completed an already active Giovanni Special Research in Pokemon GO.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Twitter icon

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications