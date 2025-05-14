Crown Clash Taken Over Giovanni Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

The Crown Clash Taken Over event brings a new Giovanni Special Research for Pokemon GO trainers to take part in. The latest GO Rocket event has introduced a slew of changes to the nefarious organization's grunts, leaders, and boss. The Special Research rewards players with a Super Rocket Radar, which helps them encounter Giovanni.
The Crown Clash Taken Over Special Research can be claimed by logging into the game before June 3, 2025, at 9.59 am local time. Meanwhile, players can also enjoy the event-themed Field Research and Premium Timed Research available during Crown Clash Taken Over.
How to complete Crown Clash Taken Over Special Research in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards are:
Step 1 of 5
- Catch 15 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry
- Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Mysterious Component
- Rewards: 1500 XP, 500x Stardust, Combee encounter
Step 2 of 5
- Catch 20 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon - 10x Great Ball
- Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 3x Mysterious Component
- Rewards: 2000 XP, 1000x Stardust, Litleo encounter
Step 3 of 5
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo - 2500 XP
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff - 2500 XP
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra - 2500 XP
- Rewards: 2500 XP, 1500x Stardust, 1x Super Rocket Radar
Step 4 of 5
- Find the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Hyper Potion
- Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Ultra Ball
- Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss - 6x Max Revive
- Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000x Stardust, Pawniard encounter
Step 5 of 5
- Claim reward - 1500x Stardust
- Claim reward - 1500x Stardust
- Claim reward - 1500x Stardust
- Rewards: 6000 XP, 5000x Stardust, 3x Fast TM
Note that you will not get the Crown Clash Taken Over Special Research if you haven't completed an already active Giovanni Special Research in Pokemon GO.
