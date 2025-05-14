Crown Clash Taken Over Giovanni Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

The Crown Clash Taken Over event brings a new Giovanni Special Research for Pokemon GO trainers to take part in. The latest GO Rocket event has introduced a slew of changes to the nefarious organization's grunts, leaders, and boss. The Special Research rewards players with a Super Rocket Radar, which helps them encounter Giovanni.

The Crown Clash Taken Over Special Research can be claimed by logging into the game before June 3, 2025, at 9.59 am local time. Meanwhile, players can also enjoy the event-themed Field Research and Premium Timed Research available during Crown Clash Taken Over.

How to complete Crown Clash Taken Over Special Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Step 1 of 5

Catch 15 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry

Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Mysterious Component

Rewards: 1500 XP, 500x Stardust, Combee encounter

Step 2 of 5

Catch 20 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry

Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon - 10x Great Ball

Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 3x Mysterious Component

Rewards: 2000 XP, 1000x Stardust, Litleo encounter

Step 3 of 5

Step 4 of 5

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Hyper Potion

Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Ultra Ball

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss - 6x Max Revive

Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000x Stardust, Pawniard encounter

Step 5 of 5

Claim reward - 1500x Stardust

Claim reward - 1500x Stardust

Claim reward - 1500x Stardust

Rewards: 6000 XP, 5000x Stardust, 3x Fast TM

Note that you will not get the Crown Clash Taken Over Special Research if you haven't completed an already active Giovanni Special Research in Pokemon GO.

