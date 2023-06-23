Pokemon GO Dark Flames: Schedule, Turtonator, Mega Sableye, and more

Niantic recently announced the final Pokemon GO of the current month, and trainers worldwide are eagerly waiting to dive into it. Titled Dark Flames, a slew of Fire- and Dark-type pocket monsters will feature during this occasion and appear more frequently as wild spawns and raid bosses. Furthermore, Turtonator and Mega Sableye will make their debuts in-game with the event.

The Dark Flames event is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Currently, players are enjoying the offerings of the Solstice Horizons and the Team GO Rocket Takeover events.

All wild encounters during Dark Flames (June 2023) in Pokemon GO

The following pocket monsters will appear more frequently in the wild in Pokemon GO during the Dark Flames event slated to commence next week:

Vulpix [shiny encounter available]

Hondour [shiny encounter available]

Poochyena [shiny encounter available]

Galarian Zigzagoon [shiny encounter available]

Carvanha [shiny encounter available]

Numel [shiny encounter available]

Stunky

Litwick [shiny encounter available]

Litten

Houndoom [shiny encounter available] (rare encounter)

Sableye (rare encounter)

All raid bosses during Dark Flames (June 2023) in Pokemon GO

The following pocket monsters will appear as raid bosses:

One-star raids

Sneasel [shiny encounter available]

Darumaka [shiny encounter available]

Scraggy

Deino [shiny encounter available]

Three-star raids

Alolan Marowak [shiny encounter available]

Flareon

Umbreon

Turtonator [shiny encounter available] {debut}

Five-star raids

Heatran [shiny encounter available]: The raid boss will feature the Charged Attack Magma Storm (Trainer Battles: 65 power & Gyms and raids: 75 power)

Mega raids

Mega Sableye [shiny encounter available] {debut}

What are Dark Flames (June 2023) event bonuses in Pokemon GO?

According to the official announcement, the event bonuses for the upcoming event in the popular AR title are as follows:

Additional 25% XP for completing raids.

Three additional Candy for completing raids.

Trainers level 31 and above will receive one additional Candy XL for completing raids.

Team GO Rocket Grunts using Fire-type and Dark-type Pokémon will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons.

Incense is more likely to attract Fire-type Pokémon (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) [depending upon the player's Timed Research choice].

Incense is more likely to attract Dark-type Pokémon (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) [depending upon the player's Timed Research choice].

What Field Research task encounters will be available during Dark Flames (June 2023) in Pokemon GO?

Upon completing certain Dark Flames-themed Field Research tasks, players will be able to encounter the following pocket monsters:

Alolan Meowth [shiny encounter available]

Alolan Grimer [shiny encounter available]

Alolan Marowak [shiny encounter available]

Magmar [shiny encounter available]

Sneasel [shiny encounter available]

Litwick [shiny encounter available]

Turtonator [shiny encounter available]

All other Dark Flames (June 2023) features that Pokemon GO players can expect

Pokemon GO players will get to dive into an event-themed Timed Research where they can choose between branching options based on Fire-type and Dark-type Pokemon. Completing the questline will award them a Premium Battle Pass, 15,000 XP, and event-themed Pokemon encounters.

Players can expect an event-exclusive Collection Challenge, which depends on the player's Timed Research patch choice. Completing it will net players 5,000 XP and 100 Houndoom Mega Energy.

