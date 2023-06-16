Pokemon GO Solstice Horizons: All Special Research tasks and rewards

As the Solstice Horizons event comes online in Pokemon GO, trainers are gearing up for everything that will be on offer. For shiny lovers, the unique variant of Fomantis will finally make its first appearance in the popular AR title. Solstice Horizons also feature a day and night wild encounter cycle and a Cosmog Special Research questline.

The Solstice Horizons event is slated to begin on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10 am local time and continue until Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 pm local time. The second part of the event will see the return of another Team GO Rocket Takeover, starting on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 12 am local time and continuing until Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 11.59 pm local time.

How to complete Solstice Horizons Special Research questline Starry Skies in Pokemon GO

The Cosmog Starry Skies Special Research questline is available for free and can be collected by logging in before the event ends. Once acquired, it can be completed at any time.

Players can purchase a ticket for the Special Research to complete it a second time with the same tasks and reap the rewards again.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



See what Pokémon are active during your favorite time of day in the new Solstice Horizons event!



Get the details below



pokemongolive.com/post/solstice-… Are you an early riser or a Noctowl?See what Pokémon are active during your favorite time of day in the new Solstice Horizons event!Get the details below Are you an early riser or a Noctowl?See what Pokémon are active during your favorite time of day in the new Solstice Horizons event!Get the details below ⬇️pokemongolive.com/post/solstice-… https://t.co/tiW6JCLrvs

Furthermore, the Starry Skies Special Research questline provides players with branched choices based on the day and night cycle theme of the Solstice Horizons event. The available tasks and rewards are as follows:

Pokemon GO: Starry Skies Special Research: Step 1 of 4

Explore 2 km - Solosis encounter

Catch 2 Psychic-type Pokemon - Abra encounter

Catch 10 different species of Pokemon - Gothita encounter

Rewards: Wobbuffet encounter, 5x Razz Berry, 7x Stardust

After completing this, players will have to make a choice between day and night.

Pokemon GO: Starry Skies Special Research Daytime: Step 2 of 4

Catch 20 Grass- or Bug-type Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball

Explore 10 km - Inkay encounter

Spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms - 10x Pinap Berry

Rewards: Galarian Slowpoke encounter, 15x Poke Ball, 78x Stardust

Pokemon GO: Starry Skies Special Research Daytime: Step 3 of 4

Make 10 Curveball Throws in a row - 3000x Stardust

Catch 50 Pokemon with Weather Boost - Metang encounter

Earn 10 Candies walking with your buddy - 15x Great Ball

Rewards: Starmie encounter, 1x Mossy Lure Module, 789x Stardust

Pokemon GO: Starry Skies Special Research Daytime: Step 4 of 4

Hatch 5 eggs - 3x Silver Pinap Berry

Catch 50 Psychic-type Pokemon - Alakazam encounter

Earn 7890 Stardust - 1x Star Piece

Rewards: Cosmog encounter, 20x Ultra Ball, 7890x Stardust

Pokemon GO: Starry Skies Special Research Nighttime: Step 2 of 4

Catch 20 Ghost- or Dark-type Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball

Take snapshots of 20 different wild Pokemon - Inkay encounter

Use 30 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Rewards: Galarian Slowpoke encounter, 15x Poke Ball, 78x Stardust

Pokemon GO: Starry Skies Special Research Nighttime: Step 3 of 4

Make 5 Excellent Throws - 3000x Stardust

Catch 30 different species of Pokemon - Metang encounter

Complete 15 Field Research tasks -15x Great Ball

Rewards: Starmie encounter, 1x Glacial Lure Module, 789x Stardust

Pokemon GO: Starry Skies Special Research Nighttime: Step 4 of 4

Win 5 Raids - 3x Silver Pinap Berry

Catch 50 Psychic-type Pokemon - Alakazam encounter

Earn 7890 Stardust - 1x Star Piece

Rewards: Cosmog encounter, 20x Ultra Ball, 7890 Stardust

As mentioned earlier, there is a day and night cycle for wild encounters during the Solstice Horizons event. Among those that can be caught, Lunatone (night) and Solrock (day) will be available in the wild regardless of the player's location.

Poll : 0 votes