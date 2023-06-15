Pokemon GO Solstice Horizons (June 2023): Day and Night cycle, Cosmog Special Research, and more

With the conclusion of the Water Festival: Beach Week event in Pokemon GO, trainers worldwide are already gearing up to dive into Solstice Horizons. The occasion was hinted at in an earlier leak. It will feature a day and night cycle for wild encounters, an event-exclusive Special Research questline for Cosmog, and a Collection Challenge featuring Fomantis, whose shiny variant is making its debut.

The Solstice Horizons event will commence on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10 am local time and continue until Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Team GO Rocket Takeover will be back on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 12 am local time and conclude on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 11.59 pm local time.

All wild encounters in Pokemon GO during Solstice Horizons June 2023

The wild encounters that will spawn with an increased spawn rate during the day for the event are as follows:

Ledyba [shiny variant available]

Murkrow [shiny variant available]

Solrock [shiny variant available]

Drifloon [shiny variant available]

Purrloin [shiny variant available]

Sewaddle

Cottonee [shiny variant available]

Petilil

Fomantis [shiny variant available]

Hisuian Sneasel (rare encounter)

The wild encounters that will spawn with an increased spawn rate during the night for the event are as follows:

Oddish [shiny variant available]

Spinarak [shiny variant available]

Misdreavus [shiny variant available]

Lunatone [shiny variant available]

Stunky

Venipede [shiny variant available]

Foongus [shiny variant available]

Phantump

Fomantis [shiny variant available]

Sneasel [shiny variant available] (rare encounter)

All you need to know about Solstice Horizons Special Research in Pokemon GO

Titled Starry Skies, the event will provide trainers who are level 5 or above with an event-exclusive Special Research story for free. They can acquire the same by logging into the game anytime between Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10 am local time and Sunday, June 25, 2023, local time. Completing the Special Research questline will award trainers an encounter with Cosmog.

Pokemon GO players can also purchase a ticket worth $5 or the equivalent in the trainer's local currency to play the Starry Skies Special Research again to encounter Cosmog for a second time. Once players have acquired the free Special Research, they can complete it whenever they want.

Pokemon GO trainers will also get an opportunity to purchase Solstice Box, which will be available in the in-game shop when the event begins. The content of the unique box is as follows:

Three Remote Raid Passes

Nine Super Incubators

Nine Golden Razz Berries

The event bonuses for Solstice Horizons are as follows:

2× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Lunatone and Solrock will both appear in the wild during the event, regardless of your location.

The Solstice Horizons will also feature Field Research tasks and Collection Challenges that will award trainers with an encounter with Fomantis.

What are the Raid Bosses for Solstice Horizons in Pokemon GO in June 2023?

The raid schedule is as follows:

One-Star Raids

Sneasel [shiny variant available]

Hisuian Sneasel

Rockruff [shiny variant available]

Fomantis [shiny variant available]

Three-Star Raids

Noctowl

Espeon

Umbreon

Staraptor

Five-Star Raids

Nihilego [shiny variant available]

Mega Raids

Mega Sceptile [shiny variant available]

That concludes our foray into the Solstice Horizons event.

