Pokemon GO Let's GO Collection Challenge and Field Research: All tasks and rewards

The Let's GO event is slated to bring a plethora of new content to Pokemon GO for players to enjoy. With the upcoming event, trainers around the world will get a chance to catch Shiny Meltan from the Mystery Box and encounter Ditto in brand-new disguises. The event will also feature an exclusive Collection Challenge and Field Research task.

The Let's GO event is slated to begin on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, and has already been rolled out in Pokemon GO in certain parts of the world. It will run for a little over a week and come to an end on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Trainers will need to participate and engage with the event's offerings within this schedule.

This article jots down the available information regarding the Let's GO Collection Challenge and Field Research task available in Pokemon GO.

Everything you need to know about the Let's GO Collection Challenge and Field Research task in Pokemon GO

The Let's GO event features an event-themed Collection Challenge, which will award players with an encounter with Meltan and other things. The complete list of tasks and rewards for the same are as follows:

Catch a Ditto

Catch a Pansage

Catch a Pansear

Catch a Panpour

Rewards: Meltan encounter, 5000 XP

For those scratching their heads regarding how to catch a Ditto, fret not. The unique Transform Pokemon masquerades itself in the guise of other pocket monsters in the wild. The only way to know for sure if the player is encountering Ditto or not is by capturing the critter successfully.

As mentioned above, the Let's GO event brings a new list of pocket monsters that Ditto can disguise itself as in the wild. They are as follows:

Diglett

Grimer

Snubbull

Corphish

Starly

Roggenrola

Tympole

Litleo

The official announcement also revealed that these creatures will spawn at an increased rate in the wild. Lucky players may also encounter a shiny variant of the pocket monsters listed above or a Shiny Ditto.

The following Field Research tasks and their possible rewards are available with the Let's GO event in Pokemon GO:

Catch 3 Ditto - Pansage encounter [shiny variant will be available], Pansear encounter [shiny variant will be available], Panpour encounter [shiny variant will be available]

Catch 10 Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball

Catch 20 Pokemon - 15x Great Ball

The Let's GO event also brings a free Special Research story that is handed to the players by Professor Willow. The quest can be claimed by trainers until the end of Season 10 Rising Heroes on June 1, 2023, at 10 am local time.

