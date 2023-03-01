How to catch Ditto in Pokemon GO (March 2023)

One of the most unique Pokemon that players can catch in Pokemon GO is the Transform Pokemon, Ditto. The iconic pink blob pocket monster has been a staple in the Pokemon franchise for decades now, with Pokemon fans across the world well aware of its shenanigans and utility.

Introduced back in Generation I, Ditto is a Normal-type pocket monster that's quite tricky to catch in Pokemon GO. Living up to its title as the Transform Pokemon, Ditto has the unique ability to change its physical characteristics and transform itself into an exact copy of a physical object or living being. This transformation even includes the physical form and abilities of the copied Pokemon or object, as explained by Bulbapedia.

The Transform ability makes it difficult for Pokemon GO trainers to come across Ditto in the game's overworld and finally catch it. It takes on various disguises and forms to make life difficult for those who wish to get their hands on a Ditto.

Ditto can be found in the wild in Pokemon GO in the guise of other pocket monsters

As discussed above, Pokemon GO trainers can only encounter Ditto in the game's wild under the guise of other pocket monsters. When this Pokemon spawns around the trainer character on the map, it will look exactly like the pocket monster that it has transformed itself into. In fact, only after capturing it will trainers figure out that they've caught a Ditto.

The Pokemon GO wiki explains that Ditto boasts a capture rate of 20%, further showcasing the difficulty of catching this particular pocket monster. The possible Ditto disguises that players will encounter in March 2023 are the following:

Ekans

Gastly

Spinarak

Natu

Surskit

Numel

Bidoof

Finneon

Lillipup

Dwebble

Swrilix

Players should keep in mind that Ditto won't appear in disguise as a shiny variant of the pocket monsters listed above. The only way to know whether the trainer has caught a base or shiny variant of Ditto is once they've captured the Transform Pokemon. Presently, there's no guaranteed method to ensure that players catch a Shiny Ditto.

If they encounter a wild pocket monster from the aforementioned list, they should keep an eye out for its Combat Power (CP) which will be lower than expected from the Pokemon if it is a Ditto in disguise. Furthermore, Ditto's Transform move lets players use it in gym fights, where it copies the form and moves of its opponent's Pokemon.

Pokemon GO players should keep in mind that in gym battles, Ditto will also mimic the stats or CP of the Pokemon that it becomes an exact replica of. In the mainline video game series, Ditto is well-known within the community for its ability to breed with any other pocket monsters.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the debuts of Charizard and Cinderace through the Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle events in Paldea meant that players could breed it with Dittos to get their previous forms in the latest Gen IX titles. Utilizing Dittos for the breeding process makes it easier for trainers to have a better chance of getting pocket monsters with high IV.

Niantic recently revealed the content roadmap for the month of March on the official Twitter channel for the AR title. The Catch Mastery event is set to kick off the brand new Season 10 Rising Heroes in Pokemon GO. The Five-Star and Mega Raid bosses have been replaced by Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) and Mega Charizard Y, respectively.

