Pokemon GO Zorua: How to catch, best movesets, and more

Pokemon GO's titular creatures don't all operate in-game or appear in the same way, and Zorua is one of the best examples of this fact. This Dark-type species is well-known in the mainline series for its ability to take disguises as other Pocket Monsters, something that the likes of Ditto also share.

After a somewhat tumultuous initial release that didn't go as planned, Zorua is now fully accessible within Pokemon GO, as Niantic had originally intended. The creature is found within the wild, but with a disguise that makes finding it a little trickier.

For Pokemon GO fans who want to snag Zorua and use it in battles, it seems like a good time to take a closer look at how this popular Dark-type Pocket Monster works in the mobile title.

How to catch Zorua in Pokemon GO

To this point in Pokemon GO, Zorua is only available as a wild encounter. However, this species is well-known for its ability to disguise itself as other Pocket Monsters, and this remains true in this mobile title.

To be specific, Zorua will disguise itself as a player's current buddy. It will take on the appearance of a trainer's Buddy Pokemon almost exactly, including any costumes, best buddy ribbons, shiny variations, and shadow/purified auras. The creature can even mimic Mega Evolved buddies when possible.

Be that as it may, trainers who switch out their buddy after a disguised Zorua spawns won't be able to change its appearance on the map.

In addition, if players already have a Zorua set as their buddy in Pokemon GO, the creature will spawn on the map as it normally looks without needing to transform.

If trainers want to make hunting for Zorua in the wild easier, it's a good idea to set a very recognizable Pocket Monster as a buddy to make Zorua spawns unmistakable.

Here's how to catch Zorua in the wild in Pokemon GO:

Set a Buddy Pokemon that is easily recognizable on the world map. This would include a legendary species that can't spawn in the wild or a shiny Pocket Monster with bright colorations. This makes spotting a hidden Zorua substantially easier. Head out into the wild and keep moving. Zorua is a rare spawn, so it may take a while for a copy of your buddy to appear on the map view. For additional help, it doesn't hurt to use any available Incense or standard Lure Modules to increase spawns around your character or a Pokestop, respectively. Stay determined! Zorua doesn't have particularly great appearance chances, especially if it isn't included in a given event. However, as long as you keep searching, you're bound to find your target in due time. Once you spot a copy of your Buddy Pokemon on the game's map view, simply tap the creature on the map and catch it. It should transform back into Zorua afterward.

What are Zorua's best movesets in Pokemon GO?

Once Pokemon GO players have a hard-earned Zorua in their roster, they're likely curious as to what it can do in battle. The simple answer is not much, at least where the traditional GO Battle League is concerned.

Zorua has a decent maximum attack IV stat for an unevolved creature, but that's about it. Although it doesn't have the stats trainers would want before it evolves into Zoroark, it may still serve a niche purpose in low-stakes PvE activities like Team GO Rocket battles or 1-star raids. Furthermore, some specialty cups for PvP that impose CP limits allow the creature to shine without being outclassed.

As a Dark-type species in Pokemon GO, Zorua naturally benefits from attacks of the same type. Fortunately, it can learn the Fast Move Feint Attack as well as the Charged Moves Foul Play and Dark Pulse. When using Zorua in PvE, trainers can stick to a Dark-type arsenal, with Foul Play being the superior Charged Attack.

Meanwhile, for PvP environments, it's best to diversify Zorua with different attacks. Feint Attack and Foul Play are still ideal, but trainers may want to opt to get a second Charged Move in the form of Aerial Ace. This will allow the creature to counter even more enemies depending on their type, including Fighting-type foes that give it trouble.

Recommended PvE moveset for Zorua - Feint Attack and Foul Play

Recommended PvP moveset for Zorua - Feint Attack, Foul Play, and Aerial Ace

All things considered, trainers are still advised to evolve Zorua into Zoroark if they have battles in their plans. Zoroark vastly improves upon Zorua's maximum IVs while gaining access to new attacks like Shadow Claw, Sludge Bomb, Snarl, and Flamethrower.

