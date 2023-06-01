How to beat Team GO Rocket grunts in Pokemon GO in June 2023: Best counters, lineups, and more

Pokemon GO's premier villains in Team GO Rocket are always on the prowl, taking over Pokestops and gyms while also surveilling their opposition from above in their balloons. If trainers hope to battle the team's leaders like Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra, or the GO Rocket boss Giovanni, they'll need to defeat their share of grunts first.

Each grunt that Pokemon GO players encounter has its own specific team, complete with various Shadow Pokemon. These battle parties change periodically, but most grunts stick to an overarching elemental type that they utilize. Players can determine the types that an enemy grunt will use based on their dialogue.

With a new month in Pokemon GO comes the potential for new Team GO Rocket teams for the rank-and-file grunts, and trainers will want to counter them accordingly.

Countering each Team GO Rocket grunt in Pokemon GO

Although battling grunts in Pokemon GO isn't the most rewarding activity, especially compared to defeating the team's leaders and boss, there are additional incentives at play. Specifically, Niantic recently presented the opportunity for trainers to capture shiny Shadow Pokemon by beating Team GO Rocket grunts, giving players more reasons to battle them.

Based on a grunt's specific quote when it is encountered in Pokemon GO, players can determine what type of Pocket Monster the Rocket underling will use. However, the shifting nature of the grunts' teams means that although the lineups will stick to a theme, the creatures comprising the parties will be different.

All Team GO Rocket grunt lineups in Pokemon GO as of June 2023

Though every Team GO Rocket grunt fits a theme, there are a few members of the sinister organization that go their own way. Instead of using a specific elemental type, these grunts fit their theme around another central concept, making them particularly tricky to counter in Pokemon GO.

Fortunately, the in-game quotes the Rockets offer allow players to easily pick the right team to defeat them.

Each Team GO Rocket grunt team by quote

Go, my super bug Pokemon (Bug) - Skorupi, Shuckle, Joltik, Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill, Forretress, Scizor

Skorupi, Shuckle, Joltik, Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill, Forretress, Scizor Coiled and ready to strike! (Poison) - Grimer, Foongus, Nidorina, Nidorino, Weezing, Muk

Grimer, Foongus, Nidorina, Nidorino, Weezing, Muk Normal doesn't mean weak (Normal) - Pidove, Patrat, Whismur, Rattata, Raticate, Loudred, Ursaring, Bibarel

Pidove, Patrat, Whismur, Rattata, Raticate, Loudred, Ursaring, Bibarel ROAR!... How'd that sound? (Dragon) - Dratini, Alolan Exeggutor, Flygon, Dragonair, Dragonite

Dratini, Alolan Exeggutor, Flygon, Dragonair, Dragonite These waters are treacherous! (Water. Female) - Wailmer, Mudkip, Psyduck, Croconaw, Golduck, Feraligatr, Wailord

Wailmer, Mudkip, Psyduck, Croconaw, Golduck, Feraligatr, Wailord These waters are treacherous! (Water, Male) - Magikarp, Gyarados

Magikarp, Gyarados Don't tangle with us! (Grass) - Cacnea, Treecko, Oddish, Gloom, Bayleef, Cacturne, Meganium, Amoonguss

Cacnea, Treecko, Oddish, Gloom, Bayleef, Cacturne, Meganium, Amoonguss Battle against my Flying-type Pokemon! (Flying) - Natu, Ducklett, Zubat, Xatu, Staravia, Golbat, Dragonite, Gyarados, Crobat

Natu, Ducklett, Zubat, Xatu, Staravia, Golbat, Dragonite, Gyarados, Crobat Do you know how hot Pokemon fire breath can get? (Fire) - Torchic, Numel, Vulpix, Quilava, Magmar, Typhlosion, Camerupt, Ninetales

You'll be defeated into the ground! (Ground) - Hippopotas, Phanpy, Donphan, Hippowdon

Hippopotas, Phanpy, Donphan, Hippowdon Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power? (Psychic) - Natu, Spoink, Abra, Ralts, Girafarig, Metang, Hypno, Alakazam

Natu, Spoink, Abra, Ralts, Girafarig, Metang, Hypno, Alakazam Let's rock and roll! (Rock) - Onix, Lileep, Anorith, Graveler, Golem, Steelix

Onix, Lileep, Anorith, Graveler, Golem, Steelix Ke…ke…ke…ke…ke…ke! (Ghost) - Duskull, Shuppet, Drifloon, Dusclops, Banette, Golett, Dusknoir

Duskull, Shuppet, Drifloon, Dusclops, Banette, Golett, Dusknoir This buff physique isn't just for show! (Fighting) - Makuhita, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Machamp

Makuhita, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Machamp You're gonna be frozen in your tracks (Ice) - Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Swinub, Alolan Sandslash, Alolan Ninetales, Snover, Lapras, Cloyster, Abomasnow

Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Swinub, Alolan Sandslash, Alolan Ninetales, Snover, Lapras, Cloyster, Abomasnow Wherever there is light, there is also shadow (Dark) - Alolan Grimer, Alolan Rattata, Muk, Alolan Muk, Alolan Raticate

Alolan Grimer, Alolan Rattata, Muk, Alolan Muk, Alolan Raticate Get ready to be shocked! (Electric) - Shinx, Mareep, Blitzle, Voltorb, Electabuzz, Luxray, Ampharos, Zebstrika

Shinx, Mareep, Blitzle, Voltorb, Electabuzz, Luxray, Ampharos, Zebstrika Don't bother - I've already won/Get ready to be defeated!/Winning is for winners! (Assorted Types, Female) - Snorlax, Poliwrath, Gardevoir, Gyarados, Dragonite

Snorlax, Poliwrath, Gardevoir, Gyarados, Dragonite Don't bother - I've already won/Get ready to be defeated!/Winning is for winners! (Assorted Types, Male) - Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Quilava, Bayleef, Sceptile, Swampert, Blaziken

Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Quilava, Bayleef, Sceptile, Swampert, Blaziken Check out my cute Pokemon! (Fairy) - Ralts, Snubbull, Mawile, Kirlia, Granbull

- Ralts, Snubbull, Mawile, Kirlia, Granbull You're no match for my iron will! (Steel) - Aron, Alolan Diglett, Alolan Sandshrew, Lairon, Aggron, Scizor

Recommended team to beat Team GO Rocket grunts in Pokemon GO in June 2023

For an excellently balanced team to deal with all potential grunt teams at this moment in Pokemon GO, trainers may want to aim for a combination of Rhyperior, Charizard, and Lucario. Though these three Pocket Monsters can't account for every elemental type matchup, they have some advantages on their side.

All three Pocket Monsters have good bulk to shrug off attacks and diverse movesets to account for various type advantages. It is recommended that Rhyperior use Mud-Slap/Rock Wrecker/Surf, Charizard use Fire Spin/Blast Burn/Dragon Claw, and Lucario use Counter/Shadow Ball/Power-Up Punch.

With the Pokemon GO lineup listed above, trainers will be able to defeat many grunts by dealing super effective damage. Additionally, the moves selected come out quite quickly and bring the pain while also taking advantage of the delay that grunts have when attacking after using a Charged Move.

