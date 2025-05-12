How to beat Azelf raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Azelf raids in Pokemon GO return on May 12, 2025, at 10 am local time to the Americas and Greenland. The battles will be available until 10 am local time on May 25, 2025. This Legendary from the Sinnoh region has been available in the game since April 2019. As a mono-Psychic-type, it is weak to Ghost-, Dark-, and Bug-type attacks.
Simultaneously, Mesprit raids will be available in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, while Uxie raids will be available in the Asia-Pacific region.
The best counters to Azelf in Pokemon GO will help you take it down in raids. This article covers everything you need to know in that respect and delves into the Sinnoh critter's shiny odds and hundo CP as well.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Azelf raids
The best counters to use against Azelf are:
- Dawn Wings Necrozma
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Absol
- Mega Pinsir
Here are the top counters of each type that can be used to take Azelf down:
Best Dark-type counters to Azelf
Best Ghost-type counters to Azelf
Best Bug-type counters to Azelf
Here are the search strings you can use to find the best counters to Azelf in your collection:
- Dark&@Dark&cp2000-
- Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-
- Bug&@Bug&cp2000-
What are Azelf's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?
Weaknesses:
- Dark
- Ghost
- Bug
Resistances:
- Psychic
- Fighting
Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Azelf raids?
Yes, with the right counters and conditions, Azelf can be taken down by a single trainer. You'll need a Dawn Wings Necrozma with Moongeist Beam for the best results.
Shiny odds from Azelf raids in Pokemon GO
Azelf has a 1-in-20 chance of being shiny in the mobile game. So, every time you encounter it, it has a 5% chance of being its golden colored variant.
Azelf 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)
Without any weather boost, hundo Azelf will be at 1,834 CP; if the weather is Windy, it will be at 2,293 CP.
The range of CPs you can find Azelf in is as follows:
- No weather boost: 1,752 - 1,834 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Windy): 2,190 - 2,293 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Azelf stats and moves as a raid boss
- Combat Power: 44,972
- Attack: 270
- Defense: 151
- Stamina: 15,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Confusion and Extrasensory
- Charged Attacks: Fire Blast, Future Sight, and Swift
