  How to beat Azelf raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 12, 2025 15:20 GMT
Pokemon GO Azelf raid guide
Pokemon GO Azelf raid guide (Image via TPC)

Azelf raids in Pokemon GO return on May 12, 2025, at 10 am local time to the Americas and Greenland. The battles will be available until 10 am local time on May 25, 2025. This Legendary from the Sinnoh region has been available in the game since April 2019. As a mono-Psychic-type, it is weak to Ghost-, Dark-, and Bug-type attacks.

Simultaneously, Mesprit raids will be available in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, while Uxie raids will be available in the Asia-Pacific region.

The best counters to Azelf in Pokemon GO will help you take it down in raids. This article covers everything you need to know in that respect and delves into the Sinnoh critter's shiny odds and hundo CP as well.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Best counters to Pokemon GO Azelf raids

The best counters to use against Azelf are:

  • Dawn Wings Necrozma
  • Mega Gengar
  • Mega Tyranitar
  • Mega Absol
  • Mega Pinsir
Dawn Wings Necrozma is the best counter to Azelf raids in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)
Dawn Wings Necrozma is the best counter to Azelf raids in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Here are the top counters of each type that can be used to take Azelf down:

Best Dark-type counters to Azelf

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Shadow/Regular TyranitarBiteBrutal Swing
Mega AbsolSnarlBrutal Swing
Mega HoundoomSnarlFoul Play
Shadow WeavileSnarlFoul Play
HydreigonBiteBrutal Swing
DarkraiSnarlShadow Ball
Best Ghost-type counters to Azelf

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Dawn Wings NecrozmaShadow Claw
Moongeist Beam
Mega GengarLickShadow Ball
Mega BanetteShadow ClawShadow Ball
Shadow ChandelureHexShadow Ball
Best Bug-type counters to Azelf

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega HeracrossStruggle BugMegahorn
Mega/Shadow PinsirBug BiteX-Scissor
Mega/Shadow ScizorFury CutterX-Scissor
PheromosaBug BiteBug Buzz
VolcaronaBug BiteBug Buzz
Here are the search strings you can use to find the best counters to Azelf in your collection:

  • Dark&@Dark&cp2000-
  • Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-
  • Bug&@Bug&cp2000-

Also read: Pokemon GO Crown Clash event overview

What are Azelf's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses:

  • Dark
  • Ghost
  • Bug

Resistances:

  • Psychic
  • Fighting

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Azelf raids?

Yes, with the right counters and conditions, Azelf can be taken down by a single trainer. You'll need a Dawn Wings Necrozma with Moongeist Beam for the best results.

Shiny odds from Azelf raids in Pokemon GO

Azelf shiny comparison (Image via TPC)
Azelf shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

Azelf has a 1-in-20 chance of being shiny in the mobile game. So, every time you encounter it, it has a 5% chance of being its golden colored variant.

Azelf 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)

Without any weather boost, hundo Azelf will be at 1,834 CP; if the weather is Windy, it will be at 2,293 CP.

The range of CPs you can find Azelf in is as follows:

  • No weather boost: 1,752 - 1,834 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Windy): 2,190 - 2,293 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds

Pokemon GO Azelf stats and moves as a raid boss

  • Combat Power: 44,972
  • Attack: 270
  • Defense: 151
  • Stamina: 15,000 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Confusion and Extrasensory
  • Charged Attacks: Fire Blast, Future Sight, and Swift
In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Edited by Abhipsito Das
