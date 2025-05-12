How to beat Azelf raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Azelf raids in Pokemon GO return on May 12, 2025, at 10 am local time to the Americas and Greenland. The battles will be available until 10 am local time on May 25, 2025. This Legendary from the Sinnoh region has been available in the game since April 2019. As a mono-Psychic-type, it is weak to Ghost-, Dark-, and Bug-type attacks.

Simultaneously, Mesprit raids will be available in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, while Uxie raids will be available in the Asia-Pacific region.

The best counters to Azelf in Pokemon GO will help you take it down in raids. This article covers everything you need to know in that respect and delves into the Sinnoh critter's shiny odds and hundo CP as well.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Azelf raids

The best counters to use against Azelf are:

Dawn Wings Necrozma

Mega Gengar

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Absol

Mega Pinsir

Dawn Wings Necrozma is the best counter to Azelf raids in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Here are the top counters of each type that can be used to take Azelf down:

Best Dark-type counters to Azelf

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Shadow/Regular Tyranitar Bite Brutal Swing Mega Absol Snarl Brutal Swing Mega Houndoom Snarl Foul Play Shadow Weavile Snarl Foul Play Hydreigon Bite Brutal Swing Darkrai Snarl Shadow Ball

Best Ghost-type counters to Azelf

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Dawn Wings Necrozma Shadow Claw Moongeist Beam Mega Gengar Lick Shadow Ball Mega Banette Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Shadow Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball

Best Bug-type counters to Azelf

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Heracross Struggle Bug Megahorn Mega/Shadow Pinsir Bug Bite X-Scissor Mega/Shadow Scizor Fury Cutter X-Scissor Pheromosa Bug Bite Bug Buzz Volcarona Bug Bite Bug Buzz

Here are the search strings you can use to find the best counters to Azelf in your collection:

Dark&@Dark&cp2000-

Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-

Bug&@Bug&cp2000-

What are Azelf's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses:

Dark

Ghost

Bug

Resistances:

Psychic

Fighting

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Azelf raids?

Yes, with the right counters and conditions, Azelf can be taken down by a single trainer. You'll need a Dawn Wings Necrozma with Moongeist Beam for the best results.

Shiny odds from Azelf raids in Pokemon GO

Azelf shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

Azelf has a 1-in-20 chance of being shiny in the mobile game. So, every time you encounter it, it has a 5% chance of being its golden colored variant.

Azelf 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)

Without any weather boost, hundo Azelf will be at 1,834 CP; if the weather is Windy, it will be at 2,293 CP.

The range of CPs you can find Azelf in is as follows:

No weather boost: 1,752 - 1,834 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,752 - 1,834 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Windy): 2,190 - 2,293 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Azelf stats and moves as a raid boss

Combat Power: 44,972

44,972 Attack: 270

270 Defense: 151

151 Stamina: 15,000 HP

15,000 HP Fast Attacks: Confusion and Extrasensory

Confusion and Extrasensory Charged Attacks: Fire Blast, Future Sight, and Swift

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

