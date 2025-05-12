  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • How to beat Uxie in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

How to beat Uxie in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Akash Sil
Modified May 12, 2025 13:36 GMT
Pokemon GO Uxie raid guide (Image via TPC)
Pokemon GO Uxie raid guide (Image via TPC)

Uxie will be appearing in Pokemon GO Raid Hour this Wednesday. This Raid Hour will take place on May 14, 2025, from 6 pm to 7 pm, as per local time. Like all the Lake Guardians, Uxie is locked to a specific region of the world, specifically in the Asia-Pacific region. Having a guide to catch this rare Legendary Pokemon will help players should they attempt this Raid.

Ad

In this article, we will look at the best counters to Uxie in Pokemon GO raids. Additionally, we will provide information about its shiny odds, its CP values, and whether or not it can be defeated by a single player.

sk promotional banner

Best counters to Pokemon GO Uxie raids

Players should consider the following Pokemon to counter Uxie in raids:

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

  • Dawn Wings Necrozma
  • Mega Houndoom
  • Mega Tyranitar
  • Shadow Tyranitar
  • Mega Gengar
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Uxie in Pokemon Evolutions (Image via TPC)
Uxie in Pokemon Evolutions (Image via TPC)

Also read: How to beat Mesprit in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Ad

Additionally, here's a breakdown of Uxie's counters by type:

Best Dark-type counters to Uxie

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Tyranitar (Mega/Shadow/Regular)BiteBrutal Swing
Mega HoundoomSnarlFoul Play
Shadow WeavileSnarlFoul Play
HydreigonBiteBrutal Swing
Ad

Best Ghost-type counters to Uxie

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega GengarLickShadow Ball
Dawn Wings NecrozmaShadow Claw
Moongeist Beam
Mega BanetteShadow ClawShadow Ball
Shadow ChandelureHexShadow Ball
Ad

Best Bug-type counters to Uxie

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega HeracrossStruggle BugMegahorn
Mega/Shadow PinsirBug BiteX-Scissor
Mega/Shadow ScizorFury CutterX-Scissor
PheromosaBug BiteBug Buzz
VolcaronaBug BiteBug Buzz
Ad

The following search strings will give you the best counters to Uxie that are currently in your collection:

  • Dark&@Dark&cp2000-
  • Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-
  • Dark&@Dark&cp2000-

Also read: Crown Clash Field Research and Collection Challenge: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

What is strong against Pokemon GO Uxie raids?

The attacks of the following types are super effective against Uxie:

  • Dark
  • Ghost
  • Bug

What are Uxie's resistances?

Ad
  • Psychic
  • Fighting

Use our Pokemon GO Type Calculator to better understand Uxie's offensive matchups.

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Uxie raids?

Uxie is very difficult to defeat in a solo raid. This is because of its high Stamina in raids, which is a lot for a single player to overcome with just their team.

What are the odds of getting a Shiny Uxie from Pokemon GO raids?

Uxie and its Shiny form (Image via TPC)
Uxie and its Shiny form (Image via TPC)

The odds of getting a Shiny Uxie from a Raid are about 1 in 20. These odds are not boosted for this Raid Hour, so only lucky players will have a chance to get a Shiny Uxie.

Ad

Uxie 100% CP from Pokemon GO raids (Hundo CP)

Without a weather boost, a max CP Uxie will be at 1442 CP. When the weather is windy, a max CP Uxie will be 1803 CP.

Here is a breakdown of Uxie's minimum and maximum CP from raids:

  • No weather boost: 1,370-1,442 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Windy): 1,712-1,803 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Uxie raid boss stats and moves

  • CP: 35,356
  • Attack: 156
  • Defense: 270
  • Stamina: 15,000 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Confusion and Extrasensory
  • Charged Attacks: Future Sight, Thunder, and Swift
Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides here:

About the author
Akash Sil

Akash Sil

Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."

Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.

In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications