How to beat Uxie in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Uxie will be appearing in Pokemon GO Raid Hour this Wednesday. This Raid Hour will take place on May 14, 2025, from 6 pm to 7 pm, as per local time. Like all the Lake Guardians, Uxie is locked to a specific region of the world, specifically in the Asia-Pacific region. Having a guide to catch this rare Legendary Pokemon will help players should they attempt this Raid.

In this article, we will look at the best counters to Uxie in Pokemon GO raids. Additionally, we will provide information about its shiny odds, its CP values, and whether or not it can be defeated by a single player.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Uxie raids

Players should consider the following Pokemon to counter Uxie in raids:

Dawn Wings Necrozma

Mega Houndoom

Mega Tyranitar

Shadow Tyranitar

Mega Gengar

Uxie in Pokemon Evolutions (Image via TPC)

Additionally, here's a breakdown of Uxie's counters by type:

Best Dark-type counters to Uxie

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Tyranitar (Mega/Shadow/Regular) Bite Brutal Swing Mega Houndoom Snarl Foul Play Shadow Weavile Snarl Foul Play Hydreigon Bite Brutal Swing

Best Ghost-type counters to Uxie

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Gengar Lick Shadow Ball Dawn Wings Necrozma Shadow Claw Moongeist Beam Mega Banette Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Shadow Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball

Best Bug-type counters to Uxie

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Heracross Struggle Bug Megahorn Mega/Shadow Pinsir Bug Bite X-Scissor Mega/Shadow Scizor Fury Cutter X-Scissor Pheromosa Bug Bite Bug Buzz Volcarona Bug Bite Bug Buzz

The following search strings will give you the best counters to Uxie that are currently in your collection:

Dark&@Dark&cp2000-

Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-

Dark&@Dark&cp2000-

What is strong against Pokemon GO Uxie raids?

The attacks of the following types are super effective against Uxie:

Dark

Ghost

Bug

What are Uxie's resistances?

Psychic

Fighting

Use our Pokemon GO Type Calculator to better understand Uxie's offensive matchups.

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Uxie raids?

Uxie is very difficult to defeat in a solo raid. This is because of its high Stamina in raids, which is a lot for a single player to overcome with just their team.

What are the odds of getting a Shiny Uxie from Pokemon GO raids?

Uxie and its Shiny form (Image via TPC)

The odds of getting a Shiny Uxie from a Raid are about 1 in 20. These odds are not boosted for this Raid Hour, so only lucky players will have a chance to get a Shiny Uxie.

Uxie 100% CP from Pokemon GO raids (Hundo CP)

Without a weather boost, a max CP Uxie will be at 1442 CP. When the weather is windy, a max CP Uxie will be 1803 CP.

Here is a breakdown of Uxie's minimum and maximum CP from raids:

No weather boost: 1,370-1,442 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,370-1,442 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Windy): 1,712-1,803 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Uxie raid boss stats and moves

CP: 35,356

35,356 Attack: 156

156 Defense: 270

270 Stamina: 15,000 HP

15,000 HP Fast Attacks: Confusion and Extrasensory

Confusion and Extrasensory Charged Attacks: Future Sight, Thunder, and Swift

