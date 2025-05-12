How to beat Uxie in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Uxie will be appearing in Pokemon GO Raid Hour this Wednesday. This Raid Hour will take place on May 14, 2025, from 6 pm to 7 pm, as per local time. Like all the Lake Guardians, Uxie is locked to a specific region of the world, specifically in the Asia-Pacific region. Having a guide to catch this rare Legendary Pokemon will help players should they attempt this Raid.
In this article, we will look at the best counters to Uxie in Pokemon GO raids. Additionally, we will provide information about its shiny odds, its CP values, and whether or not it can be defeated by a single player.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Uxie raids
Players should consider the following Pokemon to counter Uxie in raids:
- Dawn Wings Necrozma
- Mega Houndoom
- Mega Tyranitar
- Shadow Tyranitar
- Mega Gengar
Additionally, here's a breakdown of Uxie's counters by type:
Best Dark-type counters to Uxie
Best Ghost-type counters to Uxie
Best Bug-type counters to Uxie
The following search strings will give you the best counters to Uxie that are currently in your collection:
- Dark&@Dark&cp2000-
- Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-
- Dark&@Dark&cp2000-
What is strong against Pokemon GO Uxie raids?
The attacks of the following types are super effective against Uxie:
- Dark
- Ghost
- Bug
What are Uxie's resistances?
- Psychic
- Fighting
Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Uxie raids?
Uxie is very difficult to defeat in a solo raid. This is because of its high Stamina in raids, which is a lot for a single player to overcome with just their team.
What are the odds of getting a Shiny Uxie from Pokemon GO raids?
The odds of getting a Shiny Uxie from a Raid are about 1 in 20. These odds are not boosted for this Raid Hour, so only lucky players will have a chance to get a Shiny Uxie.
Uxie 100% CP from Pokemon GO raids (Hundo CP)
Without a weather boost, a max CP Uxie will be at 1442 CP. When the weather is windy, a max CP Uxie will be 1803 CP.
Here is a breakdown of Uxie's minimum and maximum CP from raids:
- No weather boost: 1,370-1,442 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Windy): 1,712-1,803 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Uxie raid boss stats and moves
- CP: 35,356
- Attack: 156
- Defense: 270
- Stamina: 15,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Confusion and Extrasensory
- Charged Attacks: Future Sight, Thunder, and Swift
