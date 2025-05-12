How to beat Mesprit in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Mesprit will be appearing in Pokemon GO Raids as part of the Raid Hour on Wednesday on May 14, 2025, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. This Lake Guardian is region-locked to a few parts of the world, including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. As Mesprit is a rare encounter that players should attempt to catch, a guide on this will help them out a lot.

In this article, we will look at the best counters to Mesprit, what the odds of getting a Shiny Mesprit are, and what its CP would be at 100%.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Mesprit raids

Players should consider the following Pokemon to counter Mesprit in Raids:

Dawn Wings Necrozma

Mega Houndoom

Mega Tyranitar

Shadow Tyranitar

Mega Gengar

Mesprit in the game (Image via TPC)

Additionally, here's a type-wise breakdown of the best Mesprit counters:

Best Dark-type counters to Mesprit

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Tyranitar (Mega/Shadow/Regular) Bite Brutal Swing Mega Houndoom Snarl Foul Play Shadow Weavile Snarl Foul Play Hydreigon Bite Brutal Swing

Best Ghost-type counters to Mesprit

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Gengar Lick Shadow Ball Dawn Wings Necrozma Shadow Claw Moongeist Beam Mega Banette Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Shadow Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball

Best Bug-type counters to Mesprit

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Heracross Struggle Bug Megahorn Mega/Shadow Pinsir Bug Bite X-Scissor Mega/Shadow Scizor Fury Cutter X-Scissor Pheromosa Bug Bite Bug Buzz Volcarona Bug Bite Bug Buzz

The following search strings will give you the best counters to Mesprit that are currently in your collection:

Dark&@Dark&cp2000-

Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-

Dark&@Dark&cp2000-

What is strong against Pokemon GO Mesprit raids?

The following attacks are super-effective against Mesprit in raids:

Dark

Ghost

Bug

What are Mesprit's resistances?

Psychic

Fighting

Instead of relying on just using attacks of these types, use our Pokemon GO Type Calculator to learn about Mesprit's offensive matchups.

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Mesprit raids?

It is almost impossible to defeat Mesprit in a raid. This is because Mesprit has high defenses that are difficult for a single player to overcome.

What are the odds of getting a Shiny Mesprit from Pokemon GO raids?

Mesprit and its Shiny form (Image via TPC)

The odds of getting a Shiny Mesprit from a Raid are about 1 in 20. While these odds are not boosted for this Raid Hour, lucky players can encounter a Shiny.

Mesprit 100% CP from Pokemon GO raids (Hundo CP)

Without a weather boost, a max CP Mesprit will be at 1747 CP. When the weather is windy, a max CP Mesprit will be 2184 CP.

Here is a breakdown of Mesprit's minimum and maximum CP from Raids:

No weather boost: 1,669-1,747 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,669-1,747 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Windy): 2,086-2,184 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Mesprit raid boss stats and moves

CP: 41,887

41,887 Attack: 212

212 Defense: 212

212 Stamina: 15,000 HP

15,000 HP Fast Attacks: Confusion and Extrasensory

Confusion and Extrasensory Charged Attacks: Future Sight, Blizzard, and Swift

