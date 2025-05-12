  • home icon
How to beat Mesprit in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Akash Sil
Modified May 12, 2025 12:37 GMT
Mesprit in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)
Mesprit in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Mesprit will be appearing in Pokemon GO Raids as part of the Raid Hour on Wednesday on May 14, 2025, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. This Lake Guardian is region-locked to a few parts of the world, including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. As Mesprit is a rare encounter that players should attempt to catch, a guide on this will help them out a lot.

In this article, we will look at the best counters to Mesprit, what the odds of getting a Shiny Mesprit are, and what its CP would be at 100%.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Mesprit raids

Players should consider the following Pokemon to counter Mesprit in Raids:

  • Dawn Wings Necrozma
  • Mega Houndoom
  • Mega Tyranitar
  • Shadow Tyranitar
  • Mega Gengar
Mesprit in the game (Image via TPC)
Mesprit in the game (Image via TPC)

Additionally, here's a type-wise breakdown of the best Mesprit counters:

Best Dark-type counters to Mesprit

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Tyranitar (Mega/Shadow/Regular)BiteBrutal Swing
Mega HoundoomSnarlFoul Play
Shadow WeavileSnarlFoul Play
HydreigonBiteBrutal Swing
Best Ghost-type counters to Mesprit

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega GengarLickShadow Ball
Dawn Wings NecrozmaShadow Claw
Moongeist Beam
Mega BanetteShadow ClawShadow Ball
Shadow ChandelureHexShadow Ball
Best Bug-type counters to Mesprit

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega HeracrossStruggle BugMegahorn
Mega/Shadow PinsirBug BiteX-Scissor
Mega/Shadow ScizorFury CutterX-Scissor
PheromosaBug BiteBug Buzz
VolcaronaBug BiteBug Buzz
The following search strings will give you the best counters to Mesprit that are currently in your collection:

  • Dark&@Dark&cp2000-
  • Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-
  • Dark&@Dark&cp2000-

What is strong against Pokemon GO Mesprit raids?

The following attacks are super-effective against Mesprit in raids:

  • Dark
  • Ghost
  • Bug

What are Mesprit's resistances?

  • Psychic
  • Fighting

Instead of relying on just using attacks of these types, use our Pokemon GO Type Calculator to learn about Mesprit's offensive matchups.

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Mesprit raids?

It is almost impossible to defeat Mesprit in a raid. This is because Mesprit has high defenses that are difficult for a single player to overcome.

What are the odds of getting a Shiny Mesprit from Pokemon GO raids?

Mesprit and its Shiny form (Image via TPC)
Mesprit and its Shiny form (Image via TPC)

The odds of getting a Shiny Mesprit from a Raid are about 1 in 20. While these odds are not boosted for this Raid Hour, lucky players can encounter a Shiny.

Mesprit 100% CP from Pokemon GO raids (Hundo CP)

Without a weather boost, a max CP Mesprit will be at 1747 CP. When the weather is windy, a max CP Mesprit will be 2184 CP.

Here is a breakdown of Mesprit's minimum and maximum CP from Raids:

  • No weather boost: 1,669-1,747 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Windy): 2,086-2,184 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Mesprit raid boss stats and moves

  • CP: 41,887
  • Attack: 212
  • Defense: 212
  • Stamina: 15,000 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Confusion and Extrasensory
  • Charged Attacks: Future Sight, Blizzard, and Swift
About the author
Akash Sil

Akash Sil

Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."

Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.

In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books.

