How to beat Mesprit in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Mesprit will be appearing in Pokemon GO Raids as part of the Raid Hour on Wednesday on May 14, 2025, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. This Lake Guardian is region-locked to a few parts of the world, including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. As Mesprit is a rare encounter that players should attempt to catch, a guide on this will help them out a lot.
In this article, we will look at the best counters to Mesprit, what the odds of getting a Shiny Mesprit are, and what its CP would be at 100%.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Mesprit raids
Players should consider the following Pokemon to counter Mesprit in Raids:
- Dawn Wings Necrozma
- Mega Houndoom
- Mega Tyranitar
- Shadow Tyranitar
- Mega Gengar
Additionally, here's a type-wise breakdown of the best Mesprit counters:
Best Dark-type counters to Mesprit
Best Ghost-type counters to Mesprit
Best Bug-type counters to Mesprit
The following search strings will give you the best counters to Mesprit that are currently in your collection:
- Dark&@Dark&cp2000-
- Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-
What is strong against Pokemon GO Mesprit raids?
The following attacks are super-effective against Mesprit in raids:
- Dark
- Ghost
- Bug
What are Mesprit's resistances?
- Psychic
- Fighting
Instead of relying on just using attacks of these types, use our Pokemon GO Type Calculator to learn about Mesprit's offensive matchups.
Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Mesprit raids?
It is almost impossible to defeat Mesprit in a raid. This is because Mesprit has high defenses that are difficult for a single player to overcome.
What are the odds of getting a Shiny Mesprit from Pokemon GO raids?
The odds of getting a Shiny Mesprit from a Raid are about 1 in 20. While these odds are not boosted for this Raid Hour, lucky players can encounter a Shiny.
Mesprit 100% CP from Pokemon GO raids (Hundo CP)
Without a weather boost, a max CP Mesprit will be at 1747 CP. When the weather is windy, a max CP Mesprit will be 2184 CP.
Here is a breakdown of Mesprit's minimum and maximum CP from Raids:
- No weather boost: 1,669-1,747 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Windy): 2,086-2,184 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Mesprit raid boss stats and moves
- CP: 41,887
- Attack: 212
- Defense: 212
- Stamina: 15,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Confusion and Extrasensory
- Charged Attacks: Future Sight, Blizzard, and Swift
