How to solo defeat Shadow Piloswine in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids

Soloing Shadow Piloswine in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids requires a good strategy, strong counters, and cautious preparation. Shadow Pokemon are harder-hitting than their normal counterparts, and Piloswine's stats and dual typing (Ice and Ground) make it a particularly challenging opponent.
While not a high-level threat in the same class as 5-star bosses, Piloswine's bulk and attacking moveset can catch even seasoned trainers off guard. But with the proper counters and strategy, it is possible to take down Shadow Piloswine in Pokemon GO solo. Here's a guide to help you do so.
Pokemon GO Shadow Piloswine solo raid guide
Type: Ice/Ground
- Raid Boss CP: 14,546
- Attack: 181
- Defense: 138
- Stamina: 3,600
Weaknesses and Resistances
- Weak to (takes 160% damage): Fire, Fighting, Grass, Steel, and Water.
- Resistant to: Electric (Receives only 39.1% damage) and Poison (Receives only 62.5% damage)
Moveset breakdown
- Fast Attacks: Ice Shard and Powder Snow
- Charged Attacks: Avalanche, Bulldoze, High Horsepower, Icicle Spear and Stone Edge
Note: The recommended solo-capable counter Pokemon are based on simulated game data, and results may vary. For the best results, the recommended Pokemon should have the highest possible IV stats and be powered up to the highest possible CP.
Best counters for Shadow Piloswine in Pokemon GO without any weather boosts in play
To solo Shadow Piloswine in Pokemon GO without depending on the weather, focus on top-tier attackers that take advantage of its various weaknesses. Some of the most ideal Pokemon for the job are listed below, based on typing, movesets, and overall damage output:
- Mega Lucario (Force Palm + Aura Sphere): This Steel/Fighting-type deals great damage with Aura Sphere, exploiting Piloswine's Steel weakness. It also resists Ice-type moves, making it a top choice for survivability.
- Primal or Shadow Kyogre (Waterfall + Origin Pulse): A Water-type bruiser, Primal Kyogre has high neutral damage output with high survivability. Its Origin Pulse ability guarantees quick knockouts with stable DPS.
- Necrozma - Dusk Mane (Psycho Cut + Sunsteel Strike): A powerful Steel-type option, Necrozma as Dusk Mane gains from good damage output and resistance to Ice-type moves. Sunsteel Strike is both quick and efficient against Piloswine's weakness.
- Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin + Blast Burn): Being a Fire-type, it's strong enough while still being agile. Blast Burn is one of the strongest Community Day moves and, when combined with Fire Spin, melts through Ice-types such as Shadow Piloswine in Pokemon GO.
- Mega or Shadow Blaziken (Fire Spin + Blast Burn): Another Fire-type, Blaziken deals strong hits with both STAB and super-effective damage. It's a bit glassy, so watch out for Ground-type charged attacks.
Additional solo counters for Shadow Piloswine in Pokemon GO raids, based on weather boosts
- Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash.
- Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon.
- Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm.
- Mega Heracross with Counter and Close Combat.
- Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant.
- Zacian - Crowned Sword with Metal Claw and Iron Head.
- Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch.
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword.
- Shadow Emboar with Low Kick and Blast Burn.
- Shadow Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head.
- Shadow Empoleon with Metal Claw and Hydro Cannon.
- Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat.
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare.
- Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon.
- Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade.
- Mega Charizard X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn.
- Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat.
- Shadow Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat.
- White Kyurem with Steel Wing and Fusion Flare.
- Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Sacred Fire+.
- Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword.
- Shadow Machamp with Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch.
Tips for soloing Shadow Piloswine in Pokemon GO
- Max out your top counters: Make sure your selected Pokemon are levelled up as much as possible. High IVs and levels can be the difference between victory and defeat.
- Dodge smartly: Dodging powerful charged moves such as Avalanche or High Horsepower can allow your attackers to live longer and do more damage overall.
- Observe the move set: Shadow Piloswine in Pokemon GO with two Ice-type moves can tear through Grass and Ground counters, and Stone Edge and Bulldoze threaten Fire- and Steel-types. Adapt your team accordingly.
- Revive and retry: If you faint out, quickly heal your best attackers and rejoin. Time is limited, but with strong enough counters, one or two rotations should be enough.
With the proper team and a well-directed strategy, Shadow Piloswine in Pokemon GO is a solo challenge that can be easily handled by experienced trainers. Prioritize its weaknesses, power up your top counters, and use Mega Evolutions and Shadow forms to your advantage to win this raid.
