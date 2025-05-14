How to solo defeat Shadow Lapras in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids

Shadow Lapras in Pokemon GO is a formidable opponent. Lapras is a classic and beloved creature, known for its gentle nature and iconic appearance in the main series. However, when it takes on its shadow form in Pokemon GO, this Water/Ice-type tank demands a strategic approach.
With the proper strategy and preparation, even this formidable raid boss can be defeated alone. This guide covers everything you need to know to defeat Shadow Lapras in Pokemon GO solo and emerge victorious.
Pokemon GO Shadow Lapras solo raid guide
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Type: Water/Ice
- Raid Boss CP: 14,847
- Attack: 165
- Defense: 174
- Stamina: 3,600
Weaknesses and Resistances
- Weak to (takes 160% damage): Electric, Fighting, Grass and Rock
- Resistant to: Ice (Receives only 39.1% damage) and Water (Receives only 62.5% damage)
Moveset breakdown
- Fast Attacks: Frost Breath, Psywave, Water Gun and Ice Shard
- Charged Attacks: Blizzard, Hydro Pump, Skull Bash, Sparkling Aria, Surf, Dragon Pulse and Ice Beam
Note: The recommended solo-capable counter Pokemon are based on simulated game data, and the results may vary. For the best results, the recommended Pokemon should have the highest possible IV stats and be powered up to the highest possible CP.
Also read: How to beat Shadow Lapras raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more
Best counters for Shadow Lapras in Pokemon GO without any weather boosts in play
Selecting an appropriate team is imperative to beat Shadow Lapras in Pokemon GO, particularly when the weather boosts aren't available. The below counters are solid, dependable choices that can aid solo players:
- Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere: Mega Lucario is a strong Fighting-type attacker, and Mega Lucario can swiftly deplete Lapras's HP due to its high DPS and Lapras's Fighting weakness.
- Mega or Shadow Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant: Fast and effective, Mega Sceptile's Fury Cutter allows it to charge its Frenzy Plant faster to take advantage of the weakness of Lapras.
- Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade: Known for its glass cannon role, Kartana unleashes tremendous Grass-type damage, but may need to dodge strategically because of its lack of endurance.
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword: A powerful Rock/Fighting-type choice, Terrakion offers great DPS and takes advantage of two move types that Shadow Lapras in Pokemon GO is vulnerable to. Watch out for Shadow Lapras' Water-type attacks, as it has a weakness to them.
- Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge: Shadow Raikou's Electric-type moves are very powerful against Lapras, and its shadow boost boosts damage even more.
Also read: How to beat Azelf raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more
Additional solo counters for Shadow Lapras in Pokemon GO raids, based on weather boosts
- Mega Heracross with Counter and Close Combat.
- Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch.
- Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide.
- Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast.
- Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge.
- Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge.
- Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Discharge.
- Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide.
- Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword.
- Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt.
- Shadow Magnezone with Volt Switch and Wild Charge.
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge.
- Thundurus Therian with Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm.
- Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch.
- Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge.
- Mega or Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant.
- Zacian - Crowned Sword with Metal Claw and Wild Charge.
- Mega Alakazam with Counter and Focus Blast.
- Urshifu with Counter and Dynamic Punch.
- Mega Gallade with Low Kick and Leaf Blade.
Also read: How to get Shadow Slakoth in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?
Tips for soloing Shadow Lapras in Pokemon GO
- Dodge strategically. Lapras’ charged attacks hit hard. Dodging can prevent a lot of damage, particularly when it has Blizzard or Hydro Pump.
- Prioritize typing over CP. It's always preferable to utilize a well-suited counter at a low CP than a poorly suited one at a high CP.
- Use Shadow Pokemon if available. Shadow variants of counters like Raikou or Machamp can increase your overall damage output due to the shadow bonus.
- Keep trying different teams. If one team isn't working, try your roster to create the best synergy and damage possible.
- Take advantage of dodging windows. Mastering Lapras' attack timing will allow you to dodge charge moves while maintaining pressure with your quick moves.
Also read: Pokemon GO: PvP and PvE analysis of all new Shadow Pokemon in Crown Clash Taken Over
With the right preparation and execution, even solo trainers can beat Shadow Lapras in Pokemon GO.
Also read: Pokemon GO Rocket Grunts Counters and Lineups for Crown Clash Taken Over (May 2025)
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in the game
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨