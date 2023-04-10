5 best PvP choices in Pokemon GO (April 2023)

Pokemon GO is one of the most unique titles in the entirety of the popular Pokemon franchise. Part of this is thanks to GO's interesting take on the series' iconic battle style. Rather than putting players head-to-head in a strategic, turn-based combat experience, the mobile title takes a more action-based approach with combat taking place in real time.

With a limited number of buttons and inputs to work with, the popular mobile game features a battle system that's revolved around tapping and swiping the screen of the mobile device. Interestingly, the AR game's battles have gotten so popular that GO has a seat at the Pokemon World Championships.

Having gained plenty of mainstream attention, a lot of newer players may be tempted to give these battles a try. But where can players get started? Building a proper team in Pokemon GO can take a long time with all of the factors and stats that must be considered. However, there are some creatures that are more suited to the new battling format than others.

Pokemon GO's five best competitive battlers

1) Shadow Swampert

Swampert as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A solid performer in both the Ultra League and the Great League, Shadow Swampert is the first entry on the list. Known for its amazing defensive typing and promising bulk, Swampert on its own is an amazing creature for any player to have at their disposal. Having its Shadow variant makes it even better thanks to the passive increase in its attacking power.

Although it's a bit hard to come by in Pokemon GO as of writing this article, any player that already has a Shadow Swampert in their collection should consider adding it to their battle team. Running a moveset of Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, and either Sludge Wave or Earthquake, Shadow Swampert is a valuable asset for players looking to get into competitive battling.

2) Registeel

Registeel as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Registeel is one of the most interesting creatures in Pokemon GO's metagame due to how hard it falls off in higher tiers of play. Registeel's claim to fame is its type of pure Steel as well as its access to the move Lock-On. This cements Registeel as being a tank that can easily spam Charged Attacks.

But what happens when Registeel completes its purpose of baiting out enemy shields? What players are left with is, in a sense, a wall. Registeel is great at taking damage and pressuring enemies to give up their shields. This works well in lower tiers of play where games are decided by who can outlast their opponents, but this isn't how the game is played in higher leagues. Registeel is a great defensive tank in leagues where creatures have lower base stats, but it lacks offensive potential.

3) Jellicent

A male Jellicent as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Jellicent performs very similarly to Registeel. What sets Jellicent apart, however, is its superior neutral typing with decent offensive and defensive coverage. This allows Jellicent to be more adaptive, rather than just being a tank that bullies opponents into wasting their shields.

Having access to Shadow Ball and Hex makes it a better counterpick in higher Pokemon GO leagues, as the Ghost-type is a great offensive type while its secondary Water typing makes it a solid bulky tank. As such, Jellicent is great all around rather than just being a niche, gimmicky wall like Registeel.

4) Galarian Stunfisk

Galarian Stunfisk as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Galarian Stunfisk is an interesting case in Pokemon GO. It's only held back from ruling over the mobile game because of its Combat Power limitations. Galarian Stunfisk is the only creature that has been at the top of the metagame tier list for two leagues: Great and Ultra. Much like Registeel, Galarian Stunfisk can attribute a majority of its success to its Steel typing.

However, the addition of a secondary Ground typing and access to Ground-type attacks makes Galarian Stunfisk a lot more of a valuable asset for offense as well as defense. A solid catalog of Rock, Steel, and Ground-type attacks makes Galarian Stunfisk one of the best creatures in all of Pokemon GO.

5) Giratina

Giratina as it appears in Pokemon Generations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Both of Giratina's forms have been dominant in the metagame ever since their debuts. Having both an offensive and defensive form, Giratina boasts a very adaptive playstyle that can conform to any team composition or role. Furthermore, its type combination of Dragon and Ghost is a large contributor to its success as well.

Interestingly, both forms of the Legendary Pokemon can easily take out some of Pokemon GO's strongest creatures such as Deoxys and Mewtwo. While it's a great counter to numerous threats in the metagame, it can be somewhat hard to come by in modern times and can struggle to deal with its opposite form if encountered in the arena.

