The best movesets for Giratina in Pokemon GO

The darkest of the Sinnoh region's Creation Trio, Giratina in Pokemon GO is a fierce Legendary Pokemon that has varied battle applications based on whether it is in its Altered or Origin Form.

Regardless of form, Giratina has a decent collection of moves that can be optimized for maximum effectiveness whether it is being used for PvE or PvP battles in Pokemon GO. Some perform better than others, and one of Giratina's forms is highly favored compared to the other, but the shadowy Legendary Pokemon hailing from the Distortion World can still handle battles on its own in most situations.

Pokemon GO: Top movesets for both Altered and Origin Giratina

Giratina's Origin Form is often considered superior when compared to its Altered Form (Image via Niantic).

Though Giratina's Altered Form can handle itself in a fight, most Pokemon GO trainers favor its Origin Form, where Giratina stats and CP ceiling are improved. Origin Giratina does sport a lower maximum defense stat, but sports a higher maximum attack stat of 225 and retains the same maximum stamina in both forms. The two forms also retain a slightly different collection of moves, which can be found below:

Altered Giratina Fast Moves

Shadow Claw (Ghost-type)

Dragon Breath (Dragon-type)

Altered Giratina Charge Moves

Dragon Claw (Dragon-type)

Ancient Power (Rock-type)

Shadow Sneak (Ghost-type)

Origin Giratina Fast Moves

Shadow Claw (Ghost-type)

Dragon Tail (Dragon-type)

Origin Giratina Charge Moves

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)

Dragon Pulse (Dragon-type)

Ominous Wind (Ghost-type)

Breaking down both Giratina forms in Pokemon GO, their top movesets are slightly different not only between PvE and PvP use, but also depending on the Giratina form in question. Below are the top movesets in each situation for both versions of Giratina:

Altered Form Giratina

In PvE, players will want to opt for the combination of Shadow Claw and Dragon Claw. Shadow Claw deals effective neutral damage and the attack is pretty fast. Dragon Claw beats out Dragon Breath in most respects, and Ancient Power/Shadow Sneak simply doesn't provide the damage for the energy accrued.

In PvP, Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, and Shadow Sneak as a second Charge Move is an optimal PvP moveset. Players can also use Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, and Shadow Sneak as an alternative set. Both movesets perform well, but Shadow Claw provides better energy building while Dragon Breath provides better damage. Since Charge Moves are so vital to Pokemon GO battles, Shadow Claw gets the edge here for PvP.

Origin Form Giratina

In PvE for Origin Form Giratina in Pokemon GO, players can't do much better than using Shadow Ball and Shadow Claw. The moves not only receive a Same Type Attribute Bonus (STAB), they also perform exceptional damage. Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw aren't awful, but they don't hit quite as well as Giratina's Ghost-type moves. Ominous Wind, while performing decently in NPC battles, doesn't hold up well in raids.

Origin Giratina's status in Ultra League and Master League PvP is well-known, and many players have fallen to the moveset combos of either Dragon Tail, Ominous Wind, and Shadow Ball or Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, and Ominous Wind. Dragon Tail deals great Dragon-type damage but is often resisted more often, while Shadow Claw is more neutral in its damage output in Pokemon GO's type matchups. Shadow Ball is the primary Charge Move here since Ominous Wind was nerfed, but Ominous still has its uses. Dragon Pulse can also catch some opponents by surprise and provide a few more neutral-spread damage options.

Edited by Siddharth Satish