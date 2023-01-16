What is the best moveset for Galarian Stunfisk in Pokemon GO? 

Galarian Stunfisk is notorious for being one of the best creatures in Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League. With this creature seeing such a high pick rate, many trainers just getting into the mobile game's competitive scene may feel tempted to put it on their team and expect the free wins to come rolling in.

Unfortunately, winning fights is a bit more complicated. Since Niantic's mobile game takes an entirely different approach to its battle system than its source material, even experienced Pokemon fans may not be able to understand the combat system right away.

Having proper game knowledge is the key to winning fights in Pokemon GO. Knowing details like what moves to use, Galarian Stunfisk's typing and stat spread, and the kinds of matchups it can win are all crucial if one intends on using it in a competitive battle.

Pokemon GO PvP guide for Galarian Stunfisk: Using the Ground and Steel-type in competitive matches

Official artwork for Galarian Stunfisk used throughout the franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing players should know about Galarian Stunfisk is its typing. In fact, this creature's typing is one of the reasons why it is such a good defensive pick. Unlike the standard Stunfisk variant from the Unova and Kalos regions, Galarian Stunfisk boasts a Ground and Steel typing, the same combination as Steelix and Excadrill.

Much like Azumarill, Galarian Stunfisk wields a perfect stat spread in Pokemon GO. Having a high Defense stat but an even higher Stamina stat gives it a perfect balance of health and armor that makes it seem almost unbreakable when not being Charged Attack spammed by glass cannons.

Galarian Stunfisk's massive bulk, paired with its Steel typing, makes it one of the hardest creatures in the roster to go up against. This is why the creature is a viable pick not only in the Great League but sees great success in the Ultra League as well. Being such a great tank allows Galarian Stunfisk to be a potent threat despite its low Attack stat.

In terms of how players should build their Galarian Stunfisk for battles in Pokemon GO, the creature has a few viable build paths. For the Fast Attack, players will always want to take Mud Shot. Although Metal Claw does have a slightly higher damage output, the difference in energy generation between it and Mud Shot is very noticeable in important battles.

Trainers have a lot more flexibility in how they build their Charged Attacks. Flash Cannon is a great choice for those looking to maximize their damage output. Earthquake does the same at a slightly lower energy cost, but doubling up on a singular element reduces the situations in which Galarian Stunfisk can be used.

Rock Slide is another great choice for players looking to maximize their coverage options and hit Flying-types for super-effective damage. However, trainers that lack the resources for two Charged Attacks should avoid taking this attack as it does little for Galarian Stunfisk's damage numbers.

In summary, the best build for Galarian Stunfisk in Pokemon GO sees it having Mud Shot for a Fast Attack, and Flash Cannon or Earthquake for a primary Charged Attack. Those with the resources to unlock the second slot should aim to get Rock Slide as a secondary Charged Attack.

