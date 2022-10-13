10 strongest Flying-types in Pokemon GO 

As one of the species to rule the skies in Pokemon GO, Flying-type fighters have proved to be some of the strongest on the platform. They usually have more than one typing to give them better coverage and versatility. As the natural enemy of any Bug, Fighting, and Grass-type Pocket Monster, these are sure to bring you victory in matches.

There are several Legendary and even Mythical creatures in the Pokemon universe and some of the powerful ones fall under Flying-type. If you are up for a such a Pokemon GO match, here is a detailed list of some of the best fighters that specialize in aerial combat.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Rayquaza and Zapdos with 8 other powerful Flying-type Pokemon GO Pocket Monsters

1) Moltres

Initially found in the Kanto region (Gen 1), the legendary Fire and Flying-type Moltres is known for its power to heal itself when injured. Its maximum CP is 3917, with 251 Attack Power, 181 Defense Power, and 207 Stamina Power Stats. Although it has slightly less Defensive stats, it is vulnerable only to Water, Electric, and Rock-Type moves.

The best Pokemon GO moveset for Moltres is a combination of Wing Attack and Overheat with 18.43 DPS. Its performance is boosted by sunny and windy weather, and what makes this Pokemon a powerful monster is its long list of resistances to Bug, Grass, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Steel-Type attacks.

2) Braviary

Originally from the Unova region (Gen 5), Braviary is a dual Normal and Flying-type that has a maximum Combat Power of 3491 in Pokemon GO. The fighter's performance gets better due to partly cloudy and windy weather.

With stats like 232 Attack Power, 152 Defense Power, and 225 Stamina Power, Braviary’s best moveset combines Air Slash and Brave Bird for an average of 14.79 DPS. It performs best against Ground, Ghost, Bug, and Grass-Type fighters but is vulnerable to Electric, Ice and Rock-type moves.

3) Yveltal

Yveltal is a legendary dual Dark and Flying-type Pokemon that originally came from the Kalos region (Gen 6). With a maximum Combat Power of 4275, it has 250 Attack Power, 185 Defense Power, and 246 Stamina Power stats in Pokemon GO. Boosted by fog and windy weather, its best moveset is a combination of Sucker Punch and Hurricane (14.66 DPS).

Vulnerable to Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type moves, Yveltal is resistant to Ground, Psychic, Dark, Ghost, and Grass-type attacks and can fly at will.

4) Staraptor

Staraptor as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Originally from the Sinnoh region, Staraptor is a Normal and Flying-type that belongs to Gen 4. After Staravia evolves into Staraptor, it is known to leave its flock and live a solitary life. Boosted by partly cloudy and windy weather, it has a max CP of 3194 and 234 Attack, 140 Defense, and 198 Stamina Power stats in its arsenal.

Staraptor’s best offensive moveset in Pokemon GO is a combination of Quick Attack and Brave Bird (15.51 DPS). While it resists attacks from Ghost, Ground, Bug, and Grass-type Pokemon, it is weak against Electric, Ice, and Rock-type attacks.

5) Tornadus

The Legendary Flying-type, Tornadus, is originally from the Unova region (Gen 5) and has a max CP of 3782 in Pokemon GO. It's only weak against Electric, Ice, and Rock-type moves, but can resist Ground, Bug, Fighting, and Grass-type attacks fairly well.

The best moveset for this fighter is a combination of Bite and Grass Knot (13.34 DPS). Boosted by windy weather, Tornadus' stats include 266 Attack Power, 164 Defense Power, and 188 Stamina Power. Its great attacking stats make it an amazing addition to any aggressive gameplay.

6) Talonflame

Talonflame as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Fire and Flying-type Pokemon, Talonflame, is the final evolution of Fletchling as it evolves from a Fletchinder.

Boosted by sunny and windy weather, this Pokemon GO fighter has a max CP of 2493 and is very resilient against Bug, Grass, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Steel-Type moves. With 176 Attack Power, 155 Defense Power, and 186 Stamina Power in its arsenal, Talonflame is known for its endurance in fierce battles.

Its best moveset in Pokemon GO is the combination of Peck and Brave Bird (10.89 DPS) but is extremely weak against Electric, Rock, and Water-type moves.

7) Zapdos

Zapdos as it appears to be in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zapdos is a legendary Electric and Flying-type that has a max CP of 3987. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1) and its Pokemon GO stats of 253 Attack Power, 185 Defense Power, and 207 Stamina Power clearly display its capabilities as a high profile attacker. Although Zapdos' attacking power is high, the fighter's stamina also helps it last a long time in most tough matches.

Boosted by Rain and Windy Weather, its best moveset in Pokemon GO is a combination of Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt (14.09 DPS). It is vulnerable to Ice and Rock-type moves, but can resist a long list of Bug, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ground, and Steel-type attacks.

8) Pidgeot

Originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1), the Normal and Flying-type Pokemon Pidgeot has a maximum Combat Power of 2407. Its Pokemon GO stats of 166 Attack Power, 154 Defense Power, and 195 Stamina Power make it the ideal choice for a well-balanced fighter.

Boosted by partly cloudy and windy weather, the best moveset for this fighter is a combination of Wing Attack and Brave Bird (11.11 DPS). Pidgeot is vulnerable to Electric, Ice, and Rock-type Pokemon, but can easily resist Ghost, Ground, Bug, and Grass-type moves.

9) Honchkrow

Honchkrow is a Dark and Flying Dual-type fighter that originated from the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). With a 10% base catch rate in Pokemon GO, this Pocket Monster has a max CP of 3065 and an arsenal of stats like 243 Attack Power, 103 Defense Power, and 225 Stamina Power.

Honchkrow’s performance as a powerful fighter gets further boosted by fog and windy weather. Although it is vulnerable to Electric, Ice, Rock, and Fairy-type moves, it can fairly resist Ground, Psychic, Dark, Ghost, and Grass-type attacks. Honchkrow's best moveset in Pokemon GO is the combination of Snarl and Sky Attack (16.34 DPS).

10) Rayquaza

Rayquaza as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rayquaza is a Flying-type Legendary dragon that is said to have existed for thousands of years. With a maximum Pokemon GO CP of 4336, its performance is further boosted by windy weather and it can hold its weight against the likes of Groudon and Kyogre. Rayquaza has a long list of moves in its pool to use with high stats of 284 Attack, 170 Defense, and 213 Stamina value.

The best Pokemon GO moveset for this legend is a combination of Dragon Tail and Outrage (17.87 DPS). While it can easily resist Bug, Grass, and Water-Type fighters, it is fairly vulnerable to Dragon, Rock, and Fairy-Type attacks.

