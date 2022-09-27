Pokemon GO Yveltal: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Introduced to Pokemon GO during May 2021's Luminous Legends Y event, Yveltal is a member of the Kalos region's Legendary Aura Trio, alongside Xerneas and Zygarde. It is a Dark/Flying-type Legendary Pokemon with considerable power.

Yveltal is currently a 5-star raid boss in Pokemon GO and can also be used in GO Battle League PvP. To prepare for a battle against it, trainers will want to be aware of Yveltal's weaknesses and best counters.

Fortunately, Yveltal has many different vulnerabilities to take advantage of, providing trainers with different team-building opportunities.

Yveltal is weak to Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type attacks in Pokemon GO

Yveltal as it is seen in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Dark/Flying-type Pokemon, Yveltal is weak to Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type attacks. If trainers use Pokemon that match types with these attacks, they'll be able to deal even more damage through the benefit of Same Type Attack Bonuses (STAB).

With so many elemental types capable of exploiting Yveltal's weaknesses, there are many Pokemon and move options available for trainers to use in their battle parties.

Top moves to counter Yveltal in Pokemon GO

Thunder Fang

Rock Throw

Charge Beam

Powder Snow

Spark

Volt Switch

Smack Down

Thunder Shock

Ice Fang

Charm

Ice Shard

Frost Breath

Wild Charge

Rock Slide

Zap Cannon

Weather Ball (Ice)

Discharge

Thunderbolt

Rock Wrecker

Avalanche

Dazzling Gleam

Play Rough

Top Pokemon to counter Yveltal in Pokemon GO

Mega Manectric

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Ampharos

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Altaria

Xurkitree

Zekrom

Therian Thundurus

Rampardos

Rhyperior

Electivire

Raikou

Galarian Darmanitan

Terrakion

Mamoswine

Magnezone

Zapdos

Luxray

Tyranitar

Tapu Koko

Weavile

Glaceon

Zacian

Togekiss

Alolan Golem

In addition to the moves and Pokemon listed above, Pokemon GO trainers can utilize other options as long as they exploit Yveltal's elemental weaknesses.

Furthermore, if a Pokemon has high stats and CP, it should be capable of taking on Yveltal (as long as it isn't weak to its Dark/Flying-type assault).

Bringing along fellow trainers is also advised. With the help of more trainers, players will be able to defeat Yveltal quickly and receive more rewards for their efforts.

Using Mega Evolutions should also expedite the speed of defeating Yveltal, as these boosted Pokemon are some of the best options to use in raid situations. However, it's important to note that Mega Evolutions and additional trainers won't be an option outside of PvE raids.

Even if trainers are countering Yveltal in Pokemon GO, they may take quite a bit of damage in the process.

With this being the case, it is a great idea to collect as many Revives and high-quality Potions as possible. This is especially true when players are taking on Yveltal in raids. The Pokemon receives a substantial boost to its CP and stats in raids, making it much more threatening than it would otherwise be in PvP battles.

However, with the tactful use of counters and the wise application of items, trainers should be able to take down even a powerful Legendary Pokemon like Yveltal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far