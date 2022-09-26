Pokemon GO September 26 - October 2 (2022): Events, raid days, spotlight hours, and more

As September draws to a close and we step into October, Pokemon GO players are set for a gala time with new events, Pokemon debuts, research tasks, and more. Consistent updates from Niantic on new content have ensured that the game remains popular amongst players for years since its launch.

As usual, new Pokemon and new challenges await players in the upcoming week (September 26 to October 2). Fashion Week 2022 comes online with new faces, there's a new Spotlight and Raid Hour, a change in Mega Raids, and plenty more.

This article provides major highlights from the same for Pokemon GO players to peruse.

Pokemon GO players have much to look forward to this week

1) Fashion Week 2022

The Fashion Week 2022 event will be held from September 27 at 10:00 am to October 3 at 8:00 pm local time. Last year's event was immensely popular among Pokemon GO enthusiasts, and this year is also filled to the brim with goodies for players to grab.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



From September 27 through October 3, look out for Pokémon showing off some serious style for







pokemongolive.com/post/fashion-w…



#PokemonGOFashionWeek #SeasonOfLight Time to fashion and glamor it up!From September 27 through October 3, look out for Pokémon showing off some serious style for #FashionWeek in the wild, through research tasks, and via Eggs! Time to fashion and glamor it up!From September 27 through October 3, look out for Pokémon showing off some serious style for #FashionWeek in the wild, through research tasks, and via Eggs!👗👔🎀👒👠👉pokemongolive.com/post/fashion-w…#PokemonGOFashionWeek #SeasonOfLight https://t.co/zVSLk7DTew

Mareanie and Toxapex will make their Pokemon GO debuts, and fans are excited to find out how they fare in the game. The Shiny variant of Furfrou will also be making its first appearance in-game.

The event will also feature Pokemon wearing unique costumes. Diglett, Dugtrio, Absol, and Toxicroak will be found sporting Fashionable Costumes for players to capture and add to their collection.

Players can find out more about the event here.

2) Spotlight & Raid Hour

The final Spotlight Hour for September will feature the quadrupedal Pokemon, Minccino, and the bonus of 2x Transfer Candies when players transfer the caught Pokemon. The event will take place on September 27 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time for players to participate.

Leek Duck @LeekDuck



Track Spotlight Hours: A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, September 27, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Minccino appearing in the wild, and you’ll earn double candy from transferring Pokémon.Track Spotlight Hours: leekduck.com/events/ A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, September 27, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Minccino appearing in the wild, and you’ll earn double candy from transferring Pokémon.Track Spotlight Hours: leekduck.com/events/ https://t.co/BsmL0L0E8F

For the Raid Hour on September 28 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time, Yveltal will be featured in the raids. The game mascot of Pokemon Y, Yveltal is a Dark/Flying Legendary Pokemon whose immense power makes it a valuable addition to any team.

Mega Aggron will continue to appear till September 27, after which Mega Lopunny will take its place and stay till October 8. The 5-star Raids will feature Celesteela and Kartana till September 27, after which Yveltal will swoop in and appear in 5-star Raids.

3) GO Battle Day: Guzma

The Guzma Avatar Item set will be featured during GO Battle Day on October 1. The event will last from 12:00 am to 11:59 pm local time. The bonuses for the event will include 4x Stardust from win rewards, and the maximum number of sets that players can play per day will be increased to 20 for a total of 100 battles during the event.

A Timed Research will also be available from which players can earn XP, Rare Candy, a watch and bracelet inspired by Guzma, and an Elite Charge TM. Master League and Master Premier Classic will be active during GO Battle Day: Guzma.

So there you have it. These are the major highlights of Pokemon GO this week. A number of new faces are making their way in, and players will surely be itching to catch them all.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far