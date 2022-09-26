Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour September 27: Starting time, all event bonuses, how to prepare, and more

Yet another Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour is upon players and, this time around, the featured Pokemon is none other than the small Normal-type Minccino. The Spotlight Hour has been an excellent feature ever since its addition, with the selected Pokemon spawning with greater frequency in the wild to be caught for a period of one hour.

So far, Pokemon GO players have had a gala time with Spotlight Hours in September. The current month has already seen Munna, Ralts, and Aron make their way into the limelight with various Spotlight Bonus and Shiny variants. Minccino is all set to do the same in a day's time.

Minccino will be featuring in the Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on September 27

Minccino will appear in the wild with an increased frequency during the Spotlight Hour on September 20 and players will be able to procure 2x Transfer Candy when they transfer their caught Minccinos. Building up their stock of candies will also allow players to evolve Minccino to its more elegant form, Cinccino, along with the help of a Shiny Stone.

The Spotlight Hour will take place from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time, allowing players from all over the world to participate in the event. Shiny Minccino will also have improved chances of appearing in the wild during the Spotlight Hour and lucky players may be able to catch one and evolve it into a Shiny Cinccino.

The best way to prepare for the Spotlight Hour is for Pokemon GO players to have ample space in their Pokemon Storage Box so that they are able to capture a large number of Minccinos. Players should also stock up on Pokeballs and Pinap Berries, the latter of which will help to double the amount of catch candies offered.

Other items that can be utilized to better capitalize on the Spotlight Hour are Incenses (to increase the spawn rate further) and Lucky Eggs or Star Pieces (to ensure that more XP is earned during the event).

The Season of Light is currently live in Pokemon GO with various new events, bonuses, cosmetics, and Pokemon available throughout its duration for players to grab and enjoy. It also features the Special Research A Cosmic Companion, whose new parts will become available over the course of the Season of Light.

The Steel-type Pokemon-based event, Test Your Mettle, recently came to an end. Ultra Beasts Celesteela and Kartana are currently available in 5-star Raid battles, with Guzzlord's imminent arrival being heavily speculated. A plethora of events await Pokemon GO players and September's final Spotlight Hour is just another one of them.

