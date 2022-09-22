"It'll be toxic for the Championship series and will absolutely steam roll GBL": Pokemon Go players worry about Toxapex's debut

Toxapex is arriving in Pokemon GO after months of speculation. However, trainers are currently concerned with what they perceive as an incredibly overpowered moveset for the Poison/Water-type Pokemon.

Almost immediately after Toxapex (and its previous evolution, Mareanie) were announced for September 27's Fashion Week event, Pokemon GO trainers have called on Niantic to nerf the former's moveset.

An established content creator for the mobile title, SwagTips, took to Twitter to voice his opposition to the presence of the move, Muddy Water, allegedly being part of Toxapex's collection of learnable moves.

RyanSwag @SwgTips I'm all for power creep and new mons/moves shaking up the meta, but I really don't want Muddy Water roulette the meta game.



It'll be toxic for the Championship series and will absolutely steam roll GBL. I'm all for power creep and new mons/moves shaking up the meta, but I really don't want Muddy Water roulette the meta game. It'll be toxic for the Championship series and will absolutely steam roll GBL.

Access to moves like Muddy Water, Gunk Shot, and Sludge Wave have caused shockwaves throughout the game's community on social media.

Pokemon GO: Social media calls for Niantic to weaken Toxapex's upcoming moveset

Mareanie, Toxapex's pre-evolved form, as seen in a Pokemon GO Fashion Week banner (Image via Niantic)

Since Toxapex is approaching quickly, the Pokemon GO community appears concerned enough to voice their objection to its current state.

The highly defensive Pokemon was already considered by many to be a game-changer in the PvP meta. Now, players have stated that giving it such a powerful moveset is simply too much benefit for one that was already considered very strong.

It deals solid damage (50 in PvE, 35 in PvP) while having a reasonable energy cost (33 in PvE, 35 in PvP). However, the biggest threat of the move is its 30% chance to reduce an opponent's attack power by one stage. This could potentially allow the highly-defensive Pokemon to weaken its opponent depending on the game's Random Number Generator (RNG).

RyanSwag @SwgTips

This thing is an absolute abomination.

Goes from ok to unholy with 1 early Muddy Water drop on a lot of things. Even Regi isn't safe.



Can someone with Niantic contacts sound the alarm & get this thing Brine or WP? Please don't give it Muddy Water twitter.com/PokemonGoApp/s… Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



From September 27 through October 3, look out for Pokémon showing off some serious style for







pokemongolive.com/post/fashion-w…



#PokemonGOFashionWeek #SeasonOfLight Time to fashion and glamor it up!From September 27 through October 3, look out for Pokémon showing off some serious style for #FashionWeek in the wild, through research tasks, and via Eggs! Time to fashion and glamor it up!From September 27 through October 3, look out for Pokémon showing off some serious style for #FashionWeek in the wild, through research tasks, and via Eggs!👗👔🎀👒👠👉pokemongolive.com/post/fashion-w…#PokemonGOFashionWeek #SeasonOfLight https://t.co/zVSLk7DTew Running sims on Toxapex.This thing is an absolute abomination.Goes from ok to unholy with 1 early Muddy Water drop on a lot of things. Even Regi isn't safe.Can someone with Niantic contacts sound the alarm & get this thing Brine or WP? Please don't give it Muddy Water Running sims on Toxapex.This thing is an absolute abomination. Goes from ok to unholy with 1 early Muddy Water drop on a lot of things. Even Regi isn't safe.Can someone with Niantic contacts sound the alarm & get this thing Brine or WP? Please don't give it Muddy Water😰 twitter.com/PokemonGoApp/s…

SwagTips remarked that he had run battle simulations in GO Battle League with Toxapex, and the species had absolutely dominated the majority of its matchups.

He stated his concern not only for how considerably Toxapex could disrupt Pokemon GO's PvP Battle Leagues, but also the upcoming Pokemon GO Championship Series in the 2023 competitive season.

Many trainers appear to have echoed SwagTips' sentiments, stating that even though Muddy Water only has a 30% chance to trigger, the game's RNG could cause it to trigger multiple times in a single fight.

This would essentially decimate even the most fearsome Pokemon who rely on their physical attack stats. It would make the uphill climb to overtake Toxapex even more difficult than it would already be given its high health and defense.

Timothy Laird @beardmanTim @SwgTips Toxapex is already pretty broken in the main series games, it's going to decimate PoGO. @SwgTips Toxapex is already pretty broken in the main series games, it's going to decimate PoGO.

RyanSwag @SwgTips @HydraZinnober 30% chance to fold the game in half isn't nice @HydraZinnober 30% chance to fold the game in half isn't nice

RyanSwag @SwgTips @banSpoofersP



I see non-comp players here on twitter malding their minds out when a pick is too common/strong so how is Toxapex being broken a "fun factor"?? @HydraZinnober Explain how Toxapex a) beating 2/3rds of the meta and b) potentially beating the other 1/3rd with a 30% chance debuff move is "fun"I see non-comp players here on twitter malding their minds out when a pick is too common/strong so how is Toxapex being broken a "fun factor"?? @banSpoofersP @HydraZinnober Explain how Toxapex a) beating 2/3rds of the meta and b) potentially beating the other 1/3rd with a 30% chance debuff move is "fun" I see non-comp players here on twitter malding their minds out when a pick is too common/strong so how is Toxapex being broken a "fun factor"??

Though a certain portion of Pokemon GO's fanbase is relatively untouched by Toxapex's move choices (PvE players really only stand to benefit), the choice has certainly riled up many competitive GO Battle League players.

Unfortunately, with the Pokemon's inclusion arriving in less than one week, Niantic may have already set everything into place. Even with sufficient outcry from the player base, it may be too late to change Toxapex's moveset at the current time.

However, competitive trainers shouldn't lose hope. Niantic regularly tweaks Pokemon moves after their release, and this may very well be the case for Toxapex. This should be particularly true if it does indeed cause serious issues for the competitive meta and the community remains up in arms.

Eventually, trainers may turn away from PvP, which would ultimately affect Niantic's bottom line. It would seem appropriate for the developer to take a look at Toxapex in a proactive fashion, at least once more concrete battle data is available for analysis.

