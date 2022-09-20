Pokemon Go September 19-25 (2022): Events, raid days, spotlight hours, and more

Niantic has managed to push one lucrative event after the other on Pokemon Go has ensured that the game remains one of the most popular smartphone apps to date, six years after its launch. There are plenty of missions, raids, spawns, and more going on each week for players to sink their teeth and spend their time on.

New Pokemon and new challenges are always around the corner for Pokemon Go enthusiasts, and this week (September 19 to 25) is no different. The following are the major highlights.

Pokemon Go players have much to look forward to this week

1) Test Your Mettle Event

The Test Your Mettle Event is on its last leg, having started last week on September 16 at 10:00 am local time. Celesteela and Kartana debuted in 5-Star Raids along with further debuts from Togedemaru and Mega Aggron. There is also an increased spawn of Steel-type Pokemon for players to catch.

Players can check out the details of the Test Your Mettle Event, here. The Steel-type focused occasion will come to an end on September 21 at 8:00 pm local time, so players better get started if they want to catch them all.

2) Spotlight Hour

This week's Spotlight Hour features the cute stubby Pokemon, Aron. On September 20, Pokemon Go players will find Aron appearing frequently in the wild from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. There will also be an added bonus of 2x catching Candy for the Pokemon.

For further information regarding the event and how to prepare for it, read here.

3) Raid Hour

Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere) and Kartana (Northern Hemisphere) will continue to appear in 5-Star Raids while Mega Aggron will appear in Mega Raids till September 27. The raid bosses for the Test Your Mettle event are the following:

Tier 1 - Scyther, Beldum, Shieldon, Klink, Togedemaru

Tier 3 - Magneton, Skarmory, Mawile, and Lairon.

Tier 5 - Celesteela and Kartana

Mega - Mega Aggron

Furthermore, Celesteela and Kartana will appear from 6 pm till 7 pm local time on Wednesday 21 for raid hour.

4) Goyang Safari Zone

Pokemon GO Safari Zone: Goyang is South Korea's first Safari Zone. It will take place from Friday, September 23 to Sunday. September 25 at Ilsan Lake Park in Goyang. The event will feature Pokemon themed after the city's history of flowers and romance, like Combee, Carnivine, and Blue Flower Flabébé.

Players may even encounter Shiny Unown Y and Shiny Spritzee.

A lot of stuff is set to happen this week and Pokemon Go players are surely going to have a gala time engaging in them.

