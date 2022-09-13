Pokemon GO Mega Aggron guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

A special event themed around Steel-types, titled 'Test Your Mettle,' will bring Mega Aggron to Pokemon GO.

Aggron has been in the game for quite some time, but this is the first chance trainers will be able to battle its Mega Evolved form, and Mega Evolve their own Aggron.

The game will be available in Mega Raids from Friday, September 16, 2022 through Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Lucky players who defeat one during the Raid may encounter a shiny version.

Mega Aggron debuts in Pokemon GO with the Test Your Mettle event

A promotional image for the Test Your Mettle event (Image via Niantic)

Mega Aggron's typing

The plain old Aggron in Pokemon GO comes with a Steel/Rock-typing. When it Mega Evolves, trainers will notice that the Rock-typing is gone and it becomes a pure Steel-type.

This drastically changes its weaknesses. Regular Aggron is doubly weak to both Fighting and Ground-type attacks, with additional weaknesses to Water-type moves. Those will not be as devastating in its Mega Evolved form.

All weaknesses

Mega Aggron does not have any 2x weaknesses. Instead, all of its weaknesses do basic supereffective damage. As well, its Water-type weakness is completely replaced:

Fighting

Ground

Fire

While Mega Aggron will be extremely powerful, its weaknesses are very common types of moves. A Fighting, Ground, or Fire-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO will receive a Same Type Attack bonus and hold its own against Mega Aggron.

Best counters

Trainers will want to use the best Pokemon possible to counter Mega Aggron when its Mega Raids go live. This means selecting a Pokemon that has the same type as one of its weaknesses and ensuring they use attacks that match the type.

Here are several creatures and their best movesets to take down Mega Aggron in a Raid:

Terrakion: Double Kick as the Fast Attack. Sacred Sword as the Charged Attack.

Lucario: Counter as the Fast Attack. Focus Blast as the Charged Attack.

Landorus (Therian): Mud Shot as the Fast Attack. Earthquake as the Charged Attack.

Excadrill: Mud-Slap as the Fast Attack. Earthquake as the Charged Attack.

Blaziken: Counter as the Fast Attack. Blaze Kick as the Charged Attack.

Torkoal: Fire Spin as the Fast Attack. Overheat as the Charged Attack.

Fire-types that are quick and have solid defensive stats will survive against Mega Aggron, but they are not the most reliable. Mega Aggron does not receive a Same Type Attack Bonus for Rock-type moves, but it does know several.

Smack Down, Stone Edge, and Rock Tomb could cause trouble for any Fire-types if it uses those instead of its Iron-type attacks. Fire-types are up to the Pokemon GO trainer's discretion.

Others will do wonders, however. They do not have typings that can be countered by any of Mega Aggron's moves. Landorus is especially useful in its Therian Forme.

Mega Aggron may know Thunder (Electric-type) as its Charged Attack, which it is resistant to in Pokemon GO. Otherwise, any of the Fighting-types will do in a Mega Aggron Raid, just be sure to team up with other trainers to deal the most damage and have the highest rate of success.

