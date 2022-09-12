Pokemon Go September 12-18 (2022): Events, raid days, spotlight hours & more

Pokemon GO continues to be one of the most popular smartphone apps today thanks to its accessibility and simplicity. It is this continued support from fans that has allowed developer Niantic to push out more and more updates for the augmented reality game. New monsters, new events and more have kept the monster hunting and catching experience from getting stale.
This week (September 12 to 18) marks a series of new events that players can participate in. Here is the rundown.
Pokemon GO fans have a lot to look forward to this week
1) Test Your Mettle Event (September 16-21)
The new event will take place from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M. local time. It seemingly allows players to battle a Steel-Type Pokemon. Concrete details have not yet been confirmed, but it is apparently a monster with a Mega Evolution. Perhaps Mega Aggron then? Or could it be a previous GO legendary, like Melmetal?
2) Roggenrola September 2022 Community Day (September 18)
Takes place from 2-5 PM local time. Event bonuses include:
- Evolve Boldore (Roggenrola's Evolution) during the event or up to five hours afterwards to get a Gigalith that knows the Charge Attack "Meteor Beam"
- 1/4 Hatch Distance when eggs are placed into incubators during the event
- 2x Candy for catching Pokemon
- 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive XL Candy from catching monsters.
- incense activated during the event will last for three hours
- Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours
- Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise
- One additional special trade can be made during the event and up to five hours afterward for a maximum of two for the day. This bonus will last until 10:00 p.m.
- Trades made during the event and up to five hours afterward will require 50% less Stardust. This bonus will last until 10:00 p.m.
3) Spotlight Hour (September 13)
From 6-7 PM local time, players will be able to find the Psychic-type Ralts more easily in the wild. Additionally, players will gain twice the XP for catching monsters.
4) Raids
- September 1 to September 13, 2022: All forms of Deoxys will be appearing in Five-Star Raids.
- September 13 to September 27, 2022: Two mysterious Pokemon will be featured in Five-Star Raids.
- September 6 to September 16, 2022: Mega Alakazam will be appearing in Mega Raids.
- September 2022: For the entire month, a mystery Pokemon will appear in Raids for an hour
Are you looking forward to engaging in these events?