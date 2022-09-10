Pokemon GO rumored to receive new monsters from Sun & Moon

Pokemon GO continues to be one of the most popular smartphone offerings to date. As the mainline games have been released over the years, new monsters have found their way into the augmented-reality title. Now, there seem to be more favorites from the seventh generation of the franchise expected to be added to Pokemon GO.

According to Pokeminers on Twitter, a Pokemon GO datamining group, four Pokemon from Sun & Moon have been discovered in the databases of the game: Lunala, Mareanie, Toxapex, and Celesteela.

Given that the recently released Season Of Light trailer depicts Cosmog, it is pretty much a given that at least one of the aforementioned monsters will eventually make it in. With that in mind, here's what's special about the aforementioned Pokemon.

Here's what's special about these Pokemon

Some new Pokemon were just pushed, check it out!

Lunala

The mascot legendary first appearing Pokemon Moon, Lunala is a bat-inspired creature. It is a Psychic/Ghost type. It evolves from Cosmoem, which in turn transforms from Cosmog.

Mareanie

A Water/Poison type, this creature is often found along the coastlines of Alola. It evolves into the more popular form of Toxapex.

A Water/Poison type, this creature is often found along the coastlines of Alola. It evolves into the more popular form of Toxapex.

Toxapex

pills cow @avengifier

I think the character and the lore about eating corsola goes a long way toward making me like this one. The colors are cool and I love to see it in anime etc. Very cute, meta destruction aside 7/10

Toxapex evolves from Mareanie. Also Water and Poison type, it is a Corsola hunter and can be found walking along the ocean-floor searching for its prey.

Celesteela

Todays Pokémon is Celesteela!

#797 in the nat dex it is known as the Launch Pokémon

It's first appearance was in in the Pokémon Sun and Moon games

Celesteela is one of the many Ultra Beasts and is codenamed UB-04 Blaster. It is a Steel/lying-type creature. This Pokemon has a weird, space shuttle-like design, which also applies to its "arms."

The shiny variants for each of these four creatures were datamined as well. It should be noted that while these Pokemon have been unearthed, there is no guarantee that all of them will make it in. Datamines only reveal possibilities; it is up to the developer — in this case, Niantic — to decide which creatures will be included in the title.

What is the game about?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp or

or

#SeasonOfLight



Grab your flashlight, Trainers—it’s almost time to begin the ororThe universe is always ready to show you something new.Grab your flashlight, Trainers—it’s almost time to begin the #SeasonOfLight 💡 or ⬛☀️ or 🌕The universe is always ready to show you something new. Grab your flashlight, Trainers—it’s almost time to begin the #SeasonOfLight! https://t.co/ZczmnNj7Of

Pokemon GO is an augmented reality game that relies on your smartphone's GPS (global positioning system). Unlike most titles, it cannot be played while staying stationary.

The objective is to travel, find creatures to battle, and tame them outside of the confines of your house, just like a traditional entry in the franchise. In this game, players can meet other trainers, complete challenges, battle Gyms, participate in Raids, and do much more.

Pokemon GO was a worldwide phenomenon back when it was released in 2016, thanks to its accessibility, which remains an appealing aspect even today. This game is available as a free-to-play experience on Android and iOS.

