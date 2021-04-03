While Pokemon Sun and Moon are a bit older, fans are finding themselves venturing back to older Generations as the franchise gains even more popularity.

Pokemon Sun and Moon were released for the Nintendo 3DS in 2016. Trainers still hold on to those older consoles and the older games. Nothing beats the nostalgia of Pokemon games of the past.

They began the seventh Generation of Pokemon games and took trainers to the beautiful Alola region. Like all other iterations of the series, the main concepts of the games are the same, but they each come with exclusives and differences.

Which Pokemon version should you pick - Sun or Moon?

The first big difference is in regards to the story. Sun and Moon both see different story aspects play out differently. In Sun, a few things will occur during the day time. In Moon, things will occur during the night. That is due to Moon actually playing a half-day ahead of the internal 3DS clock.

Following that is the difference in cover mascots. Sun players will be able to evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo. Moon players will take that evolutionary path toward Lunala instead. This is often the driving force for players' selection when it comes to different versions.

Here are the version exclusives from both games!!



In terms of version exclusive Pokemon, Sun has UB-02 Absorption, Lycanroc, Turtonator, Passimiam, Vulpix, Ninetails, Cranidos, Rampardos, Tirtouga, Carracosta, Rufflet, Braviary, Cottonee, and Whimsicott.

Moon has UB-02 Beauty, Lycanroc, Drampa, Oranguru, Sandshrew, Sandslash, Shieldon, Bastiodon, Archen, Archeops, Vullaby, Mandibuzz, Petilil, and Lilligant. The UB Pokemon are, of course, the Ultra Beasts known as Buzzwole and Pheromosa, respectively.

Both Pokemon Sun and Moon were the fastest selling titles in Nintendo history at the time of their release. They rank third now in all-time 3DS sales.

Therefore, base the choice off of which appeals to the player more. Does the user enjoy sunlight and lions? How about darkness and bats? Those are the big questions on deciding whether to play Sun or Moon.