Top 3 times Legendary Pokemon appeared in the anime

There have been several Legendary Pokemon appearances in the anime's long history, though some have been more notable than others.

While the anime is generally not very focused on Legendary Pokemon and their roles in the world, the franchise's movies have often made these Pokemon a centerpiece in the films.

However, there have been a few distinguished episodes where a Legendary shows up, here are the top three times.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Top 3 Legendary Pokemon appearances in the anime

#3 - Mewtwo

Mewtwo in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mewtwo has been in multiple Pokemon movies and anime episodes, but his best appearance was in Pokemon Journeys: The Series. The incredibly powerful Psychic-type Pokemon shows up in an episode called "Getting More Than You Battled For!"

Ash and his companion Goh are investigating a large mass of Psychic energy detected on Cero Island, coming from none other than Mewtwo. The Pokemon ends up telepathically agreeing to battle both boys. Prior to the battle he warns them that he was created to be the world's strongest Pokemon.

Mewtwo ends up defeating them both with ease, but remarks after the battle that the two boys have made incredible friendships with their Pokemon. He thanks Ash and Goh for making the day so enjoyable before teleporting them off the island.

#2 - Latios

Tobias and his Latios face off against Ash Ketchum (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Spot #2 is taken by the Legendary Pokemon Latios. Although this Pokemon has appeared multiple times in the anime, its most noteworthy episode was "The Semi-Final Frontier!" Ash Ketchum battles against a trainer named Tobias who has it on his team.

Latios is a Psychic/Dragon-type that can fly faster than a jet plane. Using it, Tobias proceeds to knock out two of Ash's Pokemon with ease right away. Ash, left only with Pikachu, sends the Electric-type out with low hopes. Pikachu manages to defeat Latios, but simultaneously faints and loses the battle.

This appearance was particularly special and interesting because of the opportunity to see Ash face off against a trainer who has caught a Legendary Pokemon.

#1 - The Weather Trio (Groudon, Kyogre, Rayquaza)

The Legendary Weather Trio - Rayquaza, Groudon, and Kyogre (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Coming in first place is the Legendary Weather Trio, consisting of Groudon, Kyogre, and Rayquaza. This amazing trio made a major appearance in the Pokemon XY series, during the "Pokemon: Mega Evolution Special III" episode.

The episode features some astounding Pokemon battling action, as Groudon and Kyogre take each other on. In the end Rayquaza shows up and overpowers both of them, ending the battle and saving the day.

