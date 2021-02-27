Create
Top 5 Alolan version Pokemon of all time

Image via The Pokemon Company
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Generation VII took players and fans of Pokemon to the Alola region, introducing a wide variety of new regional forms for established fan favorites.

These forms were previously known as regional variants and indicated a change in climate and habitat that alter the Pokemon's appearance. It also makes changes to the types these Pokemon belong to.

This would start a trend of regional forms that reached the Galar region in the most recent games, Sword and Shield. It all began in the bright, ocean-side setting of Alola in Pokemon Sun and Moon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Alolan version Pokemon of all time

#5 - Ninetales

Both Vulpix and Ninetales receive a brand new form in the Alola region. Their typical version is a beautiful Fire-type Pokemon. Alolan Ninetales flips the script, becoming an Ice/Fairy-type. It retains its beauty and gives Ninetales a new life. It is a bit quicker than Kantonian Ninetales, but the rest of the stats remain the same. It is just a cool redesign of a popular Pokemon.

#4 - Dugtrio

Alolan Dugtrio is a Ground/Steel-type. It has a bit higher Attack than its original form and is rather comical. Everyone remembers the first time seeing Diglett or Dugtrio. They are a strange set of creatures with no indication of what exactly they are doing underground. The Aloloan version gives the three heads of Dugtrio flowing blonde hair. That is incredible.

#3 - Muk

Muk has always been a crazy Pokemon. The design is so odd, and it truly resembles walking sludge. In Alola, it received a Dark-typing to go along with its normal Poison-typing. Also, it becomes a sludgey rainbow of sorts. Instead of being a big purple blob, it has green, blue, pink, and yellow coloring. The Dark-type portion means it is no longer weak to Psychic, only Ground. In fact, it is immune to Psychic Pokemon in this form.

#2 - Raichu

Alolan Raichu is stinking cute, and there is no one that can say otherwise. In Alola, Raichu still evolves from a Thunder Stone exposed Pikachu but is an Electric/Psychic-type. The only stat changes are a little lesser Attack and Defense, but a little higher Special Attack and Special Defense. With Alola seemingly based on Hawaii, this Raichu and its surfer appearance is a great form.

#1 - Marowak

The Marowak of Kanto is a pure Ground-type. In Alola, it is a Fire/Ghost-type, and it is one of the coolest looking Pokemon of all time. It is said to have changed due to an abundance of Grass-type enemies. There are no stat changes, but the design of this regional form is outstanding. It adds to the already wonderful backstory that Cubone and Marowak have.

Published 27 Feb 2021, 00:54 IST
Pokemon
