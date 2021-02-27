Generation VII took players and fans of Pokemon to the Alola region, introducing a wide variety of new regional forms for established fan favorites.

These forms were previously known as regional variants and indicated a change in climate and habitat that alter the Pokemon's appearance. It also makes changes to the types these Pokemon belong to.

This would start a trend of regional forms that reached the Galar region in the most recent games, Sword and Shield. It all began in the bright, ocean-side setting of Alola in Pokemon Sun and Moon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Alolan version Pokemon of all time

#5 - Ninetales

Image via The Pokemon Company

Both Vulpix and Ninetales receive a brand new form in the Alola region. Their typical version is a beautiful Fire-type Pokemon. Alolan Ninetales flips the script, becoming an Ice/Fairy-type. It retains its beauty and gives Ninetales a new life. It is a bit quicker than Kantonian Ninetales, but the rest of the stats remain the same. It is just a cool redesign of a popular Pokemon.

#4 - Dugtrio

Image via Game Freak

Alolan Dugtrio is a Ground/Steel-type. It has a bit higher Attack than its original form and is rather comical. Everyone remembers the first time seeing Diglett or Dugtrio. They are a strange set of creatures with no indication of what exactly they are doing underground. The Aloloan version gives the three heads of Dugtrio flowing blonde hair. That is incredible.

#3 - Muk

Image via Game Freak

Muk has always been a crazy Pokemon. The design is so odd, and it truly resembles walking sludge. In Alola, it received a Dark-typing to go along with its normal Poison-typing. Also, it becomes a sludgey rainbow of sorts. Instead of being a big purple blob, it has green, blue, pink, and yellow coloring. The Dark-type portion means it is no longer weak to Psychic, only Ground. In fact, it is immune to Psychic Pokemon in this form.

#2 - Raichu

Image via The Pokemon Company

Alolan Raichu is stinking cute, and there is no one that can say otherwise. In Alola, Raichu still evolves from a Thunder Stone exposed Pikachu but is an Electric/Psychic-type. The only stat changes are a little lesser Attack and Defense, but a little higher Special Attack and Special Defense. With Alola seemingly based on Hawaii, this Raichu and its surfer appearance is a great form.

#1 - Marowak

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Marowak of Kanto is a pure Ground-type. In Alola, it is a Fire/Ghost-type, and it is one of the coolest looking Pokemon of all time. It is said to have changed due to an abundance of Grass-type enemies. There are no stat changes, but the design of this regional form is outstanding. It adds to the already wonderful backstory that Cubone and Marowak have.