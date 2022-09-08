Apple Watch Series 8, SE, and Ultra lineup explained: Pre-order and release dates, pricing, and more

The recent Far Out showcase from Apple represented the bright future of the tech giant. From the latest iPhone 14 to new variants of the Apple Watch series, the event was jam-packed with exciting news and details.

When it comes to the lineup, there is a lot of information for fans to dive into. Precisely three models were presented by the company: Series 8, SE (second generation), and Ultra.

How is each watch different from the rest? How are all the items in the lineup priced? Here is everything you need to know.

The Apple Watch lineup caters to all kinds of users

1) Apple Watch Series 8

Starting with the Series 8, this is surprisingly the least significant among the three variants. It is the company's standard version of the Apple Watch series and the latest in the lineup. It is quite a lot like the Series 7 but offers new features, which include:

Temperature sensor (aimed towards women's health)

Crash Detector so users can get help in an emergency

Sleep stages to better understand users' sleep.

New ways to train using the enhanced Workout app.

This item also comes with a big, brilliant Always‑On display. The screen is also very durable and offers 18 hours of battery life (36 hours in low power mode). It is also crack, dust, and water resistant (at WR50 rating). Furthermore, its apps track sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more. As a whole, it is geared towards health-conscious users.

The Series 8 is available at $399 for the GPS model and $499 for the GPS+Cellular one. Buyers get to pick from four colors: Lunar, Astronomy, Metropolitan, and Modular.

2) Apple Watch SE (second generation)

This new variant marks the second generation of the budget-friendly SE lineup. It is similar to the Series 8 but offers fewer options with regard to the overall experience. The heart-rate tracking ECG app and the temperature tracker have been omitted. The battery life on this device is similar to the last one's at around 18 hours.

This product is a good pick for those on a strict budget or wanting to indulge in the Apple experience for the first time. Buyers can get the GPS-only version for $249 and the GPS+Cellular one for $299. The watch comes in three colors: Silver, Midnight, and Starlight.

3) Apple Watch Ultra

The best and highest-end model in the lineup, the Ultra is the rumored Pro variant. It is bigger and more feature-packed than both the SE and Series 8. For one, it is the biggest Apple Watch with the brightest display yet (at 2,000 nits) and features a 49mm titanium case. It is also a lot more durable and resistant than its smaller cousins. This device's water resistance goes up to WR100, and the device has also been tested to MIL-STD 810H and can endure things like humidity, freezing, shock, and more.

The Ultra is clearly aimed at adventurers and explorers who dare brave the dangers of nature. It features three types of bands: Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band. This item will be sold at a price of $799.

Pre-order and release dates

Pre-orders for all watches are live at the moment. The Series 8 and the SE can be expected to arrive on September 16, 2022, while the Ultra version will be available on September 23, 2022.

