Apple Watch SE gets a second generation update with bigger display and faster processor - release date, pricing and more

Apple's "Far Out" Event (September 7) is here and has dropped a host of new details about various anticipated products from the tech giant. Amidst various new models and refreshes, the second generation of the beloved Watch series has been released.

The Apple Watch SE second generation is as stylish as ever, but also the best wrist device yet.

Keen to know what new changes have been made to this model? Read on to find out.

The Apple Watch SE 2nd gen is overflowing with features

To start off, the SE second generation is both affordable and full of exciting features. The display is 30% bigger than before (compared to Apple Watch Series 3) and the new chipset featured is 20% faster. The latter utilizes the SiP 8 (System in Package) chip.

There are three attractive colors to pick between: Silver, Midnight, and Starlight. All have been manufactured with recycled aluminum. The backcase has been overhauled, too, and is now made with nylon-composite materials which also match the watch's finish. This reduces the carbon footprint of the device by a whooping 80%.

On the app side of things, there is something for everyone here. However, more of a focus seems to be on health and fitness. These include Workout and Activity Tracking, Crash Detection, Heart-rate monitoring, Emergency SOS, and Fall Detection. All of these are handy when out and about.

It is also swimproof (with a WR50 rating), providing safety from aquatic endeavors. The motion sensor included is the same as the Watch Series 8.

The Family Setup function allows parents to communicate with their kids using their children's watches, such as calls, messaging, location and so on. Great for kids who do not have their own iPhones, as they can still reap the benefits with the new Watch SE.

More features like the Home app, Home Key, and Wallet are coming soon, making it a must-have for families with an iOS ecosystem.

Prices is expected to start from $249 - that is for the GPS-only variant. The one with both GPS and Cellular is slightly higher, at $299. Overall, it is a reasonable price tag for the amount of features offered. Pre-orders are live right now and the device is set to be released on September 16, 2022.

The company also showcased other models of the Apple Watch series. The Watch Series 8 for one also launches on the same day as the SE second generation and costs $399. The Watch Ultra, meanwhile, is for the most hardcore users - it is essentially a "Pro" version of the Series 8 but goes further and beyond.

The Pro version has more features than the new SE with a monstrous battery life - a 36 hour uptime on a single charge.

Which among these are you picking?

