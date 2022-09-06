Apple iPhone 14 launch event (Far Out): Date & time for all regions, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Far Out will be a massive event for all Apple iPhone 14 fans as it will be the place for the official launch of the next chapter of the flagship model. The event is set to attract interest from fans and enthusiasts worldwide who have been eagerly waiting to see what's coming next from the tech giant.

Based on all the rumors on social media, there seem to be some fascinating things for the fans.

Apple has become a household name for its iPhone series, which has built a rich legacy over the decades. The iPhone 14 will be the natural successor to the existing generation of mobile devices.

Fans are eager to discover what kind of improvements and innovations are coming their way. So far, there has been no shortage of speculation, and Far Out will be where it all ends.

Apple has already divulged essential details about the launch program, and thankfully, fans worldwide will be able to witness it. There has been a shift in the industry in organizing showcases with online streaming to ensure nobody misses out.

Far Out will follow the same pattern as the world will eagerly watch every detail of the show.

Apple's Far Out will usher in next generation with launch of iPhone 14

Speculations about when Apple will formally introduce the iPhone 14 line of devices have been rife. After all, the 13th generation has been a grand success, and fans hope to build on that. This could finally be revealed at the Far Out event being streamcast worldwide.

The Far Out event will take place on September 7, 2022, according to the official information provided by Apple. It will commence at 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm CET/10:30 pm IST. Due to the company's arrangements, fans can watch all the proceedings live from the comfort of their homes.

Fans can catch all the releases and announcements from Apple's official website, where they will be streamed live. They can also catch the live event on Apple's YouTube channel.

Hence, followers have the freedom of choice to witness all the exciting proceedings however they want.

While much is expected to be revealed in the show, excitement will be the most for the iPhone 14 and its different variants. There have been rumors from different sources, including that Apple will go for four models.

However, the mini variant could be stopped following poor sales, ending a generation of the same.

The iPhones won't be the only thing that could steal the limelight. Apple has gained a strong foothold in the smartwatch market. There have been reports of new devices in development, which could be revealed at the Far Out event.

One of them will likely be the Series 8 smartwatches, which will be released with the second generation of the Apple Watch SE model.

The Apple Watch SE is a more budget-friendly option without sacrificing many features. However, the brand has something for premium users, called a "Pro" smartwatch, that has been in the making.

The CAD images were revealed yesterday, and tomorrow could also lead to its formal announcements.

Alvin @sondesix It is reported the Apple Watch Pro is going to have a 49 mm size.



The CAD renders also showed an extra button that has an unknown function for now.



Hardware is something that might not see too much action. There haven't been any concrete rumors recently, and it will be a big surprise if something significant is revealed. There's a chance for the next generation of AirPods to be disclosed to the public.

One interesting thing to note is the processor running the iPhone 14 devices. Rumors indicate that a more refined version of the already-existing A15 Bionic will be used, but Apple is known to create surprises, and fans shouldn't rule out the chance for a new processor.

