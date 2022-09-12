10 weakest Pokemon of all time

One of the staple features of the Pokemon franchise is the ever-present battle mechanic. In almost every iteration of the series, players have been able to fight other creatures while controlling their own. While strategy plays a huge role in determining the winner, the Pokemon's stats also matter.

For every Mewtwo, there is a Wurmple. These games cannot have truly strong creatures without a populace of many weaklings. There's always going to be a select group in the franchise that's destined for the PC Storage Box. After all, most hardcore players do not benefit from carrying a weak Pokemon with them during their journey. Here's a list of some of the underwhelming creatures in the franchise.

10 weakest creatures in the Pokemon franchise

10) Ralts

While many players know of the fan favorites Gardevoir and Gallade, few consider their humble beginnings. Ralts first debuted in the third generation of the franchise as it was infamously hard to catch due to its rarity. Despite this, the notable trainer Wally managed to not only find one but catch it on his first try.

With a stat total of 198, many may see this creature as requiring some switch training during the initial stages. However, it received a notable buff in time for Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Ralts received a buffed move pool as well as the secondary Fairy typing, allowing it to carry the player's early game.

9) Weedle

Weedle as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Weedle and the next two entries share the same stat total, Weedle is the strongest of the bunch, thanks to its ability to achieve a Mega Evolution in its final form. Being one of the original early-game Bug-types in the first entry of the franchise, many players have had the chance to use this creature on their team.

Weedle has a stat total of 195, boasts a Bug and Poison typing, and its highest stat is its Speed at 50.

8) Caterpie

Caterpie as it appears in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Caterpie is next on the list thanks to the Gigantamax form of its final evolution, Butterfree. This form also makes Butterfree the only early-game Bug-type to be banned from official competitive play thanks to its Gigantamax move, G-Max Befuddle, which hits 100% of the time and inflicts sleep, paralysis, or poison.

Unlike its spiky counterpart, Weedle, Caterpie is a pure Bug-type. Boasting a stat total of 195, Caterpie's highest stats are its Speed and HP at 45.

7) Wurmple

A group of Wurmple as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wurmple sits at the bottom of the 195 threshold due to its other two evolutions possessing no special qualities about them. There is also inconsistency around whether a specific Wurmple will evolve into Beautifly or Dustox. Despite being the signature early-game bug of the Hoenn region, it also appears in Sinnoh.

Wurmple is a pure Bug-type, with its highest stats being tied at 45. These two stats are HP and Attack.

6) Kricketot

Kricketot as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kricketot finds its way on the list with a base stat total of 194. Known for its debut in the fourth generation, Kricketot is a creature many players tend to overlook. Given its stats, it is fairly reasonable to understand why this is the case.

Kricketot is another pure Bug-type, with its highest stats being its Defense and Special Defense of 41.

5) Azurill

Azurill as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To the surprise of many, Azurill is the only Baby Pokemon to make an appearance on this list. Azurill was added to the third generation of the franchise as a pre-evolved form for Marill, who debuted in the previous generation. Ever since, it has yet to truly stick in the hearts of fans like its two evolutions.

Many fans remember Azurill more by its role in the story of the second Mystery Dungeon title as the younger brother of Marill. In the game, Azurill is tricked and ends up getting kidnapped by the notorious outlaw, Drowzee.

Azurill has a base stat total of 190, with its highest stat being its HP at 50. It also sports a Normal and Fairy typing.

4) Snom

MOTOMAXI @lunarorbital some amazing reviews on the snom plushie some amazing reviews on the snom plushie https://t.co/JQVIL2Ukhk

Despite Snom's popularity among fans, it is one of the franchise's weakest creatures. However, most fans excuse this thanks to its elegant design. Its typing, on the other hand, is entirely inexcusable. Ice and Bug is one of the worst typings to ever come out of the franchise due to its many weaknesses.

Snom has a base stat total of 185. Its highest stat is its Special Attack of 45.

3) Blipbug

The final early-game Bug-type on the list, Blipbug is the third weakest creature in the entire franchise despite being one of the more unique early bugs. Rather than evolving into a powerhouse that trainers can use for the first gym, Blipbug's final form, Orbeetle, is a solid defender that players can always rely on.

Blipbug is a pure Bug-type with a base stat total of 180, with its two highest stats being tied at 45. These two stats are its Special Defense and Speed.

2) Sunkern

Official art for Sunkern used throughout the series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sunkern debuted in the franchise's second generation as the pre-evolved form of Sunflora and is often the first creature many players think of when the topic of weak Pokemon arises. Given how difficult it was to acquire a Sun Stone in the original Gold and Silver titles, most players did not bother to catch Sunkern.

Despite this, Sunkern has one of the franchise's most basic but unique stat spreads. This is due to each of its six stats sitting at 30. This adds up to Sunkern's base stat total of 180. It also possesses all the weaknesses that come with being a pure Grass-type.

1) Solo form Wishiwashi

Wishiwashi as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wishiwashi is usually a Pokemon that players do not even think of when discussing weak creatures in the franchise. This is due to the sheer powerhouse that is its School form, which it can only achieve once it reaches level 20. Because it evolves later, most players rarely see this form of the "Small Fry Pokemon."

Once Wishiwashi falls below the 25% HP threshold, it loses its School form and returns to its Solo form. Here, it possesses the shrimpiest base stats in the franchise with a total of only 175, the lowest of all creatures. However, it manages a base HP stat of 45, its highest stat.

