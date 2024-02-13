10 best Fire-type Pokemon, ranked

Determining the best Fire-type Pokemon depends on what criteria the Pocket Monsters in question are being graded on, but it's quite clear that some Fire-types outclass their counterparts. Whether the criteria are based on in-game stats, moves, or other parameters, some Fire-type species ultimately rise to the top of the proverbial mountain.

Suppose that a list of the best Fire-type Pokemon across the series was measured on their overall stat totals, fans could come to at least a tentative list of the top Fire-types. Based on stats alone, it's possible to take a look at the strongest Fire-types of their kind, and it isn't surprising to see that the best Fire-types in stats can also be considered the best Fire-types in other categories as well.

Ranking the 10 best Fire-type Pokemon based on cumulative stat totals

10) Victini

Base Stats: 100 HP, 100 Atk, 100 Def, 100 Sp. Atk, 100 Sp. Def, 100 Spd

Total: 600

Possessing an even stat distribution like many mythical Pokemon, Victini is a Fire/Psychic-type species with access to a unique move known as V-Create, which can deal a sizable amount of physical Fire-type damage (180 points) with a remarkably high amount of accuracy (95%). Moreover, Victini maintains access to the ability to learn a diverse collection of other great moves.

Due to its base stat distribution, Pokemon trainers can EV train Victini to fit any type of build they're aiming for. However, using it as a physical attacker might be ideal to maximize the damage output of V-Create.

9) Volcanion

Base Stats: 80 HP, 110 Atk, 120 Def, 130 Sp. Atk, 90 Sp. Def, 70 Spd

Total: 600

A mythical Pokemon species with a surprisingly uneven stat distribution, Volcanion is undoubtedly geared more toward offense, be it physical or special. It has a very unique Fire/Water type combination and access to a hard-hitting move like Steam Eruption, which is a special move capable of dealing 110 damage with a high accuracy of 95%.

Although its appearance might seemingly betray a defensive capability, Volcanion is much more geared toward firepower. It's something to consider while EV training it, as it isn't quite as flexible as Victini, but it does have a more impressive offensive ceiling.

8) Heatran

Base Stats: 91 HP, 90 Atk, 106 Def, 130 Sp. Atk, 106 Sp. Def, 77 Spd

Total: 600

A legendary Pokemon from the Sinnoh region, Heatran benefits from solid defense stats while having a great tendency toward Fire-type special attacks. A hard-hitting attack like Magma Storm can be absolutely deadly when used by Heatran. However, this legendary isn't without its faults, particularly its glaring double weakness to Ground-type attacks.

Still, when EV trained well, Heatran can be a powerful attacker on a player's team and still have solid enough defenses to shrug off incoming damage as long as its weaknesses are avoided.

7) Mega Houndoom

Base Stats: 75 HP, 90 Attack, 90 Defense, 140 Sp. Atk, 90 Sp. Def, 115 Spd

Total: 600

While it might not be the strongest of the Fire-type Pokemon Mega Evolutions, Mega Houndoom is a Dark/Fire-type that can't be underestimated. It thrives on moving quickly and eliminating opponents with special attacks, regardless of whether it's leaning into its Fire or Dark-type arsenal. It might fall short of Mega Blaziken/Charizard, but Mega Houndoom is still a force to be reckoned with.

Due to its leanings toward offense and speed, Mega Houndoom is far from the most durable Fire-type option available. However, if it is able to take down an opponent on the first turn, it won't have to worry about an attack in response.

6) Mega Blaziken

Base Stats: 80 HP, 160 Atk, 80 Def, 130 Sp. Atk, 80 Sp. Def, 100 Spd

Total: 630

When it comes to overwhelming offense, Mega Blaziken is one of the best Fire-type Pokemon for the job. As a Fire/Fighting-type, it can hammer away at targets with scorching special attacks or knuckle dust its opponents with physical Fighting-type attacks and rack up damage with ease. The downside, as with many other Pocket Monsters, is that it loses durability on the trade-in.

Despite this relative lack of survivability as far as Mega Evolved Pokemon go, Mega Blaziken is still a white-hot offensive force that should be able to overcome its targets before it ends up on the receiving end of a heavy counterattack.

5) Mega Charizard X and Y

Base Stats (X): 78 HP, 130 Atk, 111 Def, 130 Sp. Atk, 95 Sp. Def, 100 Spd

Base Stats (Y): 78 HP, 104 Atk, 78 Def, 159 Sp. Atk, 115 Sp. Def, 100 Spd

Total: 634

One of the best aspects of Charizard as a Fire-type is that its two Mega Evolutions provide a degree of flexibility to deal with type matchups. Mega Charizard X is geared more toward physical attack and defense while possessing a Fire/Dragon typing, while Mega Charizard Y leans into Charizard's strengths as a Flying/Fire-type special attacker.

Not only do both Mega Evolutions look fantastic, but they can meet different demands in battle if trainers are willing to keep their Mega Stones (or Mega Energy in Pokemon GO) in mind ahead of a conflict.

4) Ho-Oh

Base Stats: 106 HP, 130 Atk, 90 Def, 110 Sp. Atk, 154 Sp. Def, 90 Spd

Total: 680

Ho-Oh is pretty interesting as far as legendaries go. It's naturally predisposed to defending against special attacks while also having respectable and balanced attack stats and a decent amount of HP, making it one of the more well-rounded Fire-type legendaries in the series. Even better, Ho-Oh's access to the unique move Sacred Fire gives it an edge over some of its competition.

While it isn't the strongest Fire-type in terms of pure firepower, Ho-Oh can scrap with opponents, shrug off damage, and is a great general-purpose fighter despite being a somewhat common Fire/Flying-type species.

3) Reshiram

Base Stats: 100 HP, 120 Atk, 100 Def, 150 Sp. Atk, 120 Sp. Def, 90 Spd

Total: 680

Despite having the same overall stat total as Ho-Oh, Reshiram gets the nod here as the legendary Pokemon with the better offensive capabilities and a great Dragon/Fire type combination. Thanks to special moves like Blue Flare and Fusion Flare, and paired with its high natural Sp. Atk stat, Reshiram can nuke inferior or unprepared competition with its special moves.

While many Pokemon have to trade off durability for this kind of firepower, Reshiram suffers from no such issue. It has solid defensive stats and physical attack power to complement its high special attack damage, with its speed being the lone outlier when it comes to its stat spread.

2) Flame Plate Arceus

Base Stats: 120 HP, 120 Atk, 120 Def, 120 Sp. Atk, 120 Sp. Def, 120 Spd

Total: 720

Although Arceus is technically a Normal-type species by default, it becomes a Fire-type when holding the Flame Plate in battle. With a sizable 120 points in all of its base stats, the Pocket Monster deity is perfectly balanced and can be EV-trained to meet any build. Even better, Arceus has access to the nuke move Judgment, which alters its attack type to match the Plate Arceus is holding.

Moreover, Arceus can learn one of the widest collections of moves in the series. While it falls short of what Mew can learn, for example, Arceus' arsenal can still be devastating regardless of which elemental type it takes on. Still, with a Fire-type moveset, Flame Plate Arceus can be the pure burning attacker that players dream of for their team lineup.

1) Primal Groudon

Base Stats: 100 HP, 180 Atk, 160 Def, 150 Sp. Atk, 90 Sp. Def, 90 Spd

Total: 770

When it comes to the most domineering Fire-type out there, it's hard not to look to the Ground/Fire-type Primal Reversion of Groudon. While it has a crippling double weakness to Water-type moves, it makes up for this with incredible base stats that make it both durable and incredibly potent on offense, especially when using Fire/Ground-type moves like Precipice Blades or Eruption.

With Primal Groudon's ability to create extremely harsh sunlight that negates Water-type attacks, its primary weakness is also accounted for.

