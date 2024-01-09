10 Pokemon that deserve a Mega Evolution

Mega Evolutions are some of the most beloved gimmicks to come to the Pokemon franchise. Where other gimmicks in generations would focus on the mechanics of battle, like Hoenn's Double Battles, Johto's held items, and Unova's Triple and Rotation Battles, Mega Evolution is the first time a gimmick has specifically targeted the creatures.

Unfortunately, the last time we saw Mega Evolutions appear in a mainline Pokemon game was in Pokemon: Let's GO, Eevee, and Pikachu! for the Nintendo Switch. However, Game Freak has confirmed that they read the opinions of players online, so it may be possible that they return one day. If they do, here are some creatures that deserve a Mega Evolution.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

10 Pokemon that should have Mega Evolutions

1) Snorlax

Snorlax, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Snorlax is one of the biggest victims of the Pokemon franchise's ridiculous power creep over the years. What was once a top contender in the first four generations has quickly become obsolete. As such, a Mega Evolution could help put Snorlax back on top. With some extra points in its defensive stats and a secondary Ground or Steel typing, Snorlax could be the tank it was always meant to be.

2) Infernape

Infernape, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To the disappointment of many, the fourth generation remakes, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, did not include Mega Evolutions, despite the timeline split in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire stating that the remakes exist in the reality where Megas exist. As such, Infernape and the rest of the Sinnoh starters were really cheated out of their well-deserved Mega forms.

3) Empoleon

Empoleon, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Similarly to Infernape, Empoleon was cheated out of its Mega Evolution due to Game Freak not taking its remakes seriously in recent times. Empoleon could deeply benefit from a Mega, seeing how it has been mitigated to a utility tank in the competitive scene despite its decent stats. It could also use an ability to let it hit harder Ice-type attacks, which a Mega Evolution could bring.

4) Torterra

Torterra, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like the other Sinnoh starters, Torterra deserves its Mega Evolution. Though it received a sizable buff in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Torterra has some fundamental issues that a Mega could fix. Its biggest flaw is its typing, but getting rid of the Ground secondary type would significantly hurt its offensive abilities.

Introducing the Thick Fat ability, like what was done with Venusaur, could be a great place to start.

5) Persian

Persian, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Persian's evolutionary line has had some interesting branches in the recent era of the franchise. With Alolan Persian and Perrserker being side-evolutions to its main form, a Mega Evolution to incorporate some of the elements from those different forms could actually make Persian threatening.

6) Staraptor

Staraptor, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Staraptor is one of the most beloved early-route Flying-types in the franchise. While Staraptor as it is now is relatively fine, a Mega form could drastically improve its offensive prowess. Its niche as a heavy recoil user is great. Still, it could benefit from changing its Normal typing to Fighting to get more use from Close Combat, while giving it the ability Aerilate to let its Normal-type attacks hit a little harder.

7) Flygon

Flygon, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Flygon was so close to receiving a Mega for Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. However, there is a notion within the community that the designers simply ran out of ideas for Flygon. That said, with a little more brainstorming, Mega Flygon could have been great.

8) Zeraora

Zeraora, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zeraora is a suspiciously undercooked Mythical Pokemon. Marshadow received its own Z-Move and alternate form when using it. While Meltan and Melmetal were exclusive to the mobile game and received a Gigantamax form in Sword and Shield, Zeraora did not get anything. As such, the latter feels like it was supposed to receive a Mega Evolution for its launch before the idea was shut down.

9) Octillery

Octillery, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Not many would have considered Octillery for a Mega Evolution until the leaks for the beta versions of Gold and Silver, the games where it debuted, were released. In its beta design, it was easier to tell that Octillery was designed after tanks, with possible stats to back this up. As such, giving it a mega form that ups its defense and special attack would be great to see.

10) Dragonite

Dragonite, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Finally, the original Dragon-type, Dragonite, deserves a Mega Evolution. Though having its Key Stone, Dragoniteite, would make for a confusing and annoying name, granting such a beloved creature its own Mega Evolution seems like the first thing Game Freak would do. Nevertheless, it opted to grant Megas to Salamence and Metagross instead.