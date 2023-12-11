10 best Pokemon designs that were never released

Fans would never know the Pikachu family line had one more evolution if the Pokemon Gold and Silver 1997 demo was never leaked. Nintendo hosted a Space World video game trade show on November 22, 1997, where the company unveiled the early playable demo of G/S. The demo had some of the missing designs, which we will discuss in this article, as well as how the community came across the leaks.

The leaked demo showed multiple Pokemon that would have been released in Gen 1, and some were postponed for Gen 2 inclusion. Unfortunately, they never made it and were scrapped, lost, and forgotten. However, the users at The Cutting Room Floor mined ROMS of the circulated demo version and revealed some of the scrapped designs of the Pokemon franchise.

Note: The information in this list is based on "Dr Lava's Lost Pokemon" YT channel.

Gorochu, Beta Octillery, and eight other scrapped Pokemon designs

1) Kotora family

Kotora and Raitora (Image via Rachel Briggs/DrLavaYT)

The company almost introduced the Electric-type Kotora family line in Gold and Silver’s 1997 demo. It was set to debut with the Gen1 Pokemon but did not make the cut and was postponed for a later release. Trainers can only wish that if the developers had given them the tiger-resembling monster, they would’ve trained it how they now train Pikachu and Elekid.

Although Kotora’s evolutionary line ended up getting cut once, they were making a return in the second generation. It is sad to say they never made it, though. If these lines were here with us, trainers would have to raise Kotora to Level 35 to evolve it into Raitora. Unfortunately, the leaks do not provide details regarding its third evolution - not even its name.

2) Rinrin and Berurun

Rinrin and Berurun (Image via Rachel Briggs/DrLavaYT)

The Gold and Silver’s 1997 demo might have debuted Rinrin and Berurun. Sadly, despite having one of the adorable designs, they never saw the light. They would have surely given players high hopes as Dark-type was introduced in the second generation of the Pokemon video game series.

According to the 2018 G/S demo leak, Rinrin and Berurun are Dark-type creatures, and this typing would have toyed around with Psychic and Ghost-types.

Rinrin and Berurun’s designs are based on bells and felines. As time passed, trainers have not seen any monsters with these two resemblances in one particular design. Chingling, Bronzong, and Bellsprout have taken heavy inspiration from bells, Skitty, Litten, and Purrloin, who took from felines.

3) Gorochu

Gorochu (Image via Foxeaf/DeviantArt)

The Pokemon community often wonders which Pocket Monsters have the fourth, fifth, or the most evolution. Well, there are none. However, the anime mascot Pikachu’s final form, Gorochu, almost changed the overall evolution mechanics but did not come out with flying colors.

If Gorochu had been introduced, who knows which direction the Pokemon franchise would have gone? The developers at Game Freak interviewed for a Japanese newspaper in 2018. They revealed that the unreleased form, Goruchu, was about to debut as Gen 1 Raichu’s evolution, but the cartridge space issue did not bring home the bacon.

As Pichu debuted in Gen 2 as the first-stage evolution, Raichu did not get an evolved form thereafter. If it had, what we discussed earlier would have changed the Pokemon landscape significantly.

4) Konya

Konya (Image via Rachel Briggs/DrLavaYT)

The Gold and Silver’s 1997 demo could have shaped the Pokemon universe differently, for better or worse. Today, Meowth has a two-stage evolution. If Konya had been introduced, trainers would have to train, level up, and evolve Konya to get Persian.

On top of that, Meowth has a Galarian and an Alolan form, which evolves into Perrserker and Alonan Persian, respectively. Just imagine how many possible forms players would have in their collection.

However, the design did not have the sweet smell of success. Konya was meant to be introduced in Gen 1 but was pushed back for Gen 2 inclusion. Had it been released, players would have had to raise Konya to Level 14 to evolve into Meowth. Due to the leaked demo, players knew about some of the coolest Pokemon designs that could have been here with us.

5) Kurusu family

Kurusu, Akua, and Akueria (Image via Rachel Briggs/DrLavaYT )

Totodile, Croconaw, and Feraligatr would or would not have been available today if the Kurusu family line was introduced in Pokemon Gold and Silver. The developers might have already considered including Kurushu as a Gen 2 Water-type Starter Pokemon. However, it was replaced by a Totodile. Although it was included in the G/S demo version, it never hit the mark.

Kurusu would evolve into Akua, and Akua into Akueria. Trainers would have to raise their Akua to Level 32 to evolve into Akueria. Even though the work was scrapped, their design idea still somewhat lives with us. Kurusu family looks very similar to Lapras, but sadly, the Transport Pokemon has no evolution lines.

6) Cactus

Cactus (Image via Rachel Briggs/DrLavaYT)

The Pokemon franchise borrows ideas from almost anything known to man—from animals to bugs and plants, living to non-living things, and more. Cactus was created during the Gen 1 development, and its design is based on cacti and bones.

Satoshi Tajiri's biographical Manga, published in 2018 in Japan, included Catcus; however, it never came up to scratch. Pun intended, its body design focuses on four green circular sponge-like cacti with thin black spikes and two leg bones with sharp claws. Although it ended up getting cut, it seems like the design may have been re-modeled for the Gen 2 Cacturne.

7) Madame

Madame (Image via Rachel Briggs/DrLavaYT)

We still don’t know whether Madame will debut in future Pokemon video installments, but its design will forever be cherished and remembered even if the developers do not introduce it. This dual Normal and Flying-type species gave its spot for Sirfetch'd to be with us today. If it had been introduced, then it would have been Farfetch’s second evolution.

Getting Sirfetch’d is one of the hardest evolutions of all time due to the evolving requirement. No one will ever know if players would have to go through the same process to obtain Madame.

The Gold and Silver 1997 demo had many awesome designs that were later gotten rid of for various unknown reasons. While Farfetch'd and Sirfetch'd resemble ducks, Madame looks like a goose. Although it has a female name and appearance, the chances of it being a male or a female were 50/50.

Sadly, after Sirfetch appeared in Pokemon Sword and Shield as a Gen 8 creature, the possibility of Madame coming to the game is exceptionally slim. No matter the case, we can still hope the future has something left for us.

8) Honoguma family

Honoguma family (Image via Rachel Briggs/DrLavaYT)

Honoguma could have replaced Gen 2 Fire-type Starter Pokemon Cyndaquil if it had appeared in the Gold and Silver final releases. According to the G/S demo leak, its family line was purely Fire-types similar to Cynadaquil’s evolutionary line. However, the family line has a Hisuian form: a Fire and Ghost-type creature.

Talking about the possibility, the Honoguma family would also have a Hisuian variant available in Sword and Shield and most probably in Pokemon GO during the Timeless Travels season.

The demo leak gave players insight into various impossible things that could have been possible. Nonetheless, the Honoguma family includes Borubeaa and Dainabea, which closely resemble bears. Players would have to level up their Borubeaa to 32 to evolve into Dainabea.

9) Beta Octillery

Beta Octillery (Image via Rachel Briggs/DrLavaYT )

Compared to the Octillery trainers have today in Pokemon games that look like an Octopus, the Gold and Silver demo Beta Octillery has multiple resembles. This militant-looking Water-type creature is based on a tank. It wears a military hat; its upper body is a Turret; its nose is a Fume Extractor; and its lower body resembles a Hull.

Without a doubt, Octillery is appealing despite its sleepyhead design. Beta Octillery, however, looks more ready-to-go-to-battle type due to its all-in-one solider-to-tank combined design.

Although it crossed the first obstacle of finally coming into the video game series, its journey was cut short. If Beta Octillery were available in Pokemon mainline games, trainers would have to level up Beta Remoraid to Level 25 to get it.

10) Wolfman and Warwolf

Wolfman on the left, Warwolf on the right. (Image via Rachel Briggs/DrLavaYT)

Much to our dismay, Wolfman and Warwolf did not make it even in the Pokemon Gold and Silver 1997 demo. If these werewolf-inspired Pocket Monsters were released, they would have been indexed #236 and #237 in the Pokedex, respectively.

Players will never ever have another shot at catching these creatures, although Level 35 Wolfman would have evolved into Warwolf. It's saddening, but it's true.

Both critters originally had the Japanese names Urufuman and Waurufu. Even though the demo only included their Japanese name, the English translation of Urufuman is Wolfman, and Waurufu is Warwolf.

They were pure Ice-type Pokemon, and their design hid their actual appearance. Similar to monsters like Mimikyu, their true form was hidden, and one would never know what their appearance would have looked like.