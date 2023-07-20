10 strongest Gen 1 Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Gen 1 Pokemon are available to catch in Pokemon GO. Each Pocket Monster belonging to the first generation was initially discovered in the Kanto region and was first seen in the Pokemon Red and Blue video games. Most of these creatures resemble real-world animals. They have unique designs, attractive colors, and outstanding battle power.

Listed below are Pokemon GO's 10 strongest Gen 1 Pokemon.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. The entries are listed in no particular order.

Gyarados and nine other powerful Gen 1 Pokemon in Pokemon GO

1) Mewtwo

Mewtwo can resist Fighting and Psychic-type moves (Image via Niantic)

Mewtwo is a powerful Psychic-type Legendary Gen 1 Pokemon created through Mew's genetic manipulation and cloning. This bipedal cat-like creature has a max CP of 4724 in Pokemon GO, with 300 Attack, 182 Defense, and 214 Stamina. It possesses incredible offensive and defensive battle capabilities, making it an absolute beast.

Additionally, Mewtwo's best moves, Confusion and Psystrike, can inflict massive damage on Fighting and Poison-type opponents. Its diverse movepool also comprises potent attacks like Shadow Ball and Focus Blast.

2) Dragonite

Dragonite is boosted by Windy weather in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Dragonite is a dual Dragon and Flying-type creature initially discovered in the Kanto region. It has a max CP of 4287 with 263 Attack, 198 Defense, and 209 Stamina. This Pocket Monster is strong against Grass, Ground, Bug, Fighting, Fire, and Water-type moves.

This Gen 1 Pokemon can unleash devastating attacks like Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor, dealing increased damage to Dragon-type foes. Its movepool also has Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) potential, which further increases the damage output. Moves like Hurricane, Hyperbeam, and Dragon Claw allow Dragonite to adapt to various battle conditions.

3) Tyranitar

Tyranitar can bring down a whole mountain to make its nest (Image via Niantic)

Tyranitar is a dual Rock and Dark-type Gen 1 Pokemon with powerful battle stats and a versatile movepool. This fighter has a max CP of 4335, with 251 Attack, 207 Defense, and 225 Stamina.

Since Tyranitar has a versatile moveset, trainers can use it in different Pokemon GO League battles. Some of its best moves include Smack Down, Stone Edge, and Crunch.

Tyranitar's impressive offense and diverse moveset make it a popular choice for raids and gym battles.

4) Snorlax

One of the sleeping Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Snorlax is a formidable fighter, boasting impressive stats in Pokemon GO. It has a max CP of 3647, with 190 Attack, 169 Defense, and 330 Stamina.

Players who need a tank monster for the Battle League can add Snorlax to their party. The creature is only weak to Fighting-type moves. Its moveset features Lick and Hyper Beam (11.29 DPS), which dish out substantial damage.

5) Gyarados

Obtain 400 candies to evolve Magikarp into Gyarados (Image via Niantic)

The Gyarados is a dual Water and Flying-type Gen 1 Pokemon possessing impressive base stats and a diverse movepool. It has a max CP of 3834, with 237 Attack, 186 Defense, and 216 Stamina.

Gyarados' best moveset includes Waterfall and Hydro Pump, with 13.65 damage per second, allowing for efficient damage output. It is weak to Electric and Rock-type attacks and can resist Ground, Bug, Fighting, Fire, Steel, and Water-type moves.

6) Rhydon

Rhydon has a Base Catch Rate of 5% (Image via Niantic)

Rhydon is a dual Ground and Rock-type Gen 1 Pokemon boasting a max Combat Power (CP) of 3594. It is a formidable fighter with 222 Attack Power, 171 Defense Power, and 233 Stamina Power in Pokemon GO.

Mud-Slap (Rock-type, STAB) and Earthquake (Rock-type, STAB) are Rhydon's best moves in the game. This Gen 1 Pokemon's versatility is further highlighted by its ability to perform well in various Pokemon GO weather conditions.

7) Lapras

When catching Lapras in the wild, trainers get 3 Candy 100 Stardust (Image via Niantic)

Lapras is a dual Water and Ice-type Gen 1 Pokemon with a max CP of 2985, as well as 165 Attack, 174 Defense, and 277 Stamina. The creature shows exceptional potential in battles, and players can utilize its best movepool to get great results.

Lapras's best moves are Frost Breath and Surf, which can deal with 10.62 DPS. Players can also use this fighter to defend the Gym as it possesses high Stamina. Additionally, it is a reliable option for Raid Battles as it can exploit Raid Bosses' weaknesses well.

8) Arcanine

Arcanine as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Arcanine is a solo Fire-type Gen 1 Pokemon with high CP potential and a diverse movepool. It has a max CP of 3425, with 227 Attack, 166 Defense, and 207 Stamina. This fighter can overwhelm opponents weak to Fire-type attacks as its best moveset has STAB potential.

The Gen 1 Pokemon has three fast and five charge moves, along with one legacy fast and charge move. It can also be employed for Gym Defense to deter other trainers from challenging its territory.

9) Exeggutor

Using 25 Exeggcute to evolve into Exeggutor (Image via Niantic)

Exeggutor is one of the strongest Gen 1 Pokemon in Pokemon GO. It is a dual Grass and Psychic-type fighter with a max CP of 3408, along with 233 Attack, 149 Defense, and 216 Stamina.

Its best moves, Confusion and Psychic, deal 13.87 damage per second in Pokemon GO. This creature shines as a Gym Defender due to its high Stamina. Players can also use its tank power in battle.

10) Vaporeon

Vaporeon has a 0% Base Flee Rate (Image via Niantic)

Vaporeon has a max CP of 3521, along with 205 Attack, 161 Defense, and 277 Stamina. This Water-type monster has a diverse movepool. It is weak to Electric and Grass-type moves and can reasonably resist Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water-type attacks.

The best moves for this Gen 1 Pokemon are Water Gun and Hydro Pump, which inflict 11.86 DPS.