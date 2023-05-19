5 rarest Water-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Water-type species may be some of the most abundant that trainers can find in the wild, but that doesn't mean all of them are easy to obtain. Quite the contrary, certain Water-type creatures may be considered some of the toughest species to find in the entire game. In many situations, players won't be able to find these Pocket Monsters just by roaming watery locations.

The rarest Water-type creatures in Pokemon GO are rare for different reasons. Some have incredibly low spawning or egg-hatching rates, while others may only appear during events or certain gameplay modes. Whatever the case, trainers will have to look far and wide and have a little luck to get their hands on these species.

If Pokemon GO players are curious, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the rarest Water-type creatures available.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Wash Rotomand 4 other rare Water-type creatures that trainers can obtain in Pokemon GO

1) Keldeo

Keldeo had a fairly contentious release event, but it is nonetheless one of the rarest creatures in Pokemon GO.

The latest member of the Swords of Justice to make its way to the mobile title was only made available for a short time in December 2022. It was a reward for the "Something Extraordinary" research, which many friends were unhappy with due to the inherent paywall connected to it. This led plenty of players to complain that Keldeo was simply a scam to wring some money out of trainers willing to pay for it.

However, Keldeo has yet to appear in 2023 and may not do so for the foreseeable future unless Niantic says otherwise.

2) Tirtouga

Though it's technically available in the wild and occasionally as a Field Research reward, Tirtouga's spawn rate is remarkably low, leading most Pokemon GO players to attempt to get one by hatching eggs.

Unfortunately, Tirtouga's hatch chances in 10-kilometer eggs are quite low as well, making even a few hatches quite valuable. That is to say nothing of a shiny Tirtouga, which is even rarer and may be considered by some trainers as one of the toughest egg hatches to obtain in the game.

3) Wash Rotom

Rotom is a difficult creature to acquire in Pokemon GO in general, and catching its Wash Form is even trickier. Wash Rotom arrived during Pokemon GO Fest 2020 and has essentially disappeared from the game since.

Trainers who are seeking out Wash Rotom in particular will likely either need to trade for it or wait for Niantic to bring the variant form back in some capacity during the event calendar.

2023 still has plenty of time left for a Wash Rotom event inclusion, but it remains to be seen whether or not Niantic has the Water/Electric-type creature in its future plans.

4) Clone Blastoise

During 2020's Pokemon Day event, Niantic released three Pocket Monster variants in commemoration of the film Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution on Netflix. The three creatures resembled the clone Pokemon that battled Ash and his friends in the film and were created by Mewtwo.

One of the three creatures released was Clone Blastoise, which hasn't appeared again in the mobile title since. The Clone Pocket Monsters may reappear at a later date. However, a trainer's most likely course of action to obtain Clone Blastoise would be to trade for it with a player who had managed to obtain one or more during the Pokemon Day event.

5) Suicune

At one point, Suicune was much easier to find in Pokemon GO, thanks to several Johto region events, legendary GO Battle League rewards, and Team GO Rocket team changes. However, in the past few years, it has appeared a vanishingly small number of times, essentially being unfindable since the GO Johto Tour in February 2022.

The three Legendary Beasts, Suicune included, will eventually make their return. It remains to be seen whether they'll be raid bosses or research rewards, but trainers who missed out on the initial chances to catch Suicune (or those that joined Pokemon GO late) will have to keep their eyes on the event calendar and cross their fingers for good luck. However, Suicune's low catch rate will be another issue to contend with.

