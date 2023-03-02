Pokemon GO Battle League Rising Heroes: Schedule, rewards, moves, and more

Niantic recently confirmed the Pokemon GO Battle League schedule that players will get to participate in during the new season of Rising Heroes. As always, there will be a steady rotation of various Cups and Leagues over the next few weeks for trainers to participate in, featuring different rewards to unlock based on their ranks. Furthermore, the official announcement even mentioned new moves that certain Pokemon will be able to use.

Season 10 Rising Heroes kicked off on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and is scheduled to remain active until Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 10:00 am local time, providing trainers across the world with three months to engage with everything that the new season has to offer.

The start of the new season of Pokemon GO sees the addition of Gimmighoul and Gholdengo from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet along with the region-exclusive debut of Hawlucha in Mexico.

This article details all of the available information for Rising Heroes' GO Battle League that Pokemon GO players can enjoy. It should be noted that their account will need to be at least level 10 if they wish to participate in the GO Battle League.

Everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO Battle League in Season 10 Rising Heroes

The official announcement stated that each league will end at 1:00 pm PT on the dates given below. The officially provided schedule for the Pokemon GO Battle League is as follows:

Great League & Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition - March 2 to March 9

Great League & Color Cup: Great League Edition - March 9 to March 16

Ultra League & Psychic Cup: Great League Edition - March 16 to March 23

Ultra League & Mountain Cup: Great League Edition - March 23 to March 30

Master League (3x Stardust from win rewards) & Little Cup (3x Stardust from win rewards) - March 30 to April 6

Master League (3x Stardust from win rewards) & Spring Cup: Great League Edition (3x Stardust from win rewards) - April 6 to April 13

Great League, Ultra League, Master League & Evolution Cup: Great League Edition - April 13 to April 20

Great League & Weather Cup: Ultra League Edition - April 20 to April 27

Great League & Master Premier Cup - April 27 to May 4

Ultra League & Little Cup - May 4 to May 11

Ultra League & Sunshine Cup: Great League Edition - May 11 to May 18

Master League (3x Stardust from win rewards) & Element Cup: Little Edition (3x Stardust from win rewards) - May 18 to May 25

Master League (3x Stardust from win rewards) & Catch Cup: Rising Heroes Edition (3x Stardust from win rewards) - May 25 to June 2

The rewards for Pokemon GO players participating in this League are as follows:

Guaranteed Rank 1 - An encounter with Dragonair

Rank 1+ - An encounter with Poliwag, Ponyta, Electabuzz, Wingull, or Meditite

Guaranteed Rank 6 - An encounter with Mareanie

Rank 6+ - An encounter with Skarmory or Frillish

Rank 11+ - An encounter with Lapras, Mareanie, Onix, Lickitung, or Dratini

Rank 16+ - An encounter with Scraggy, Snorlax, or Hisuian Sneasel

Guaranteed Rank 19 - Elite Charged TM and Elite Fast TM, which will be provided at the end of the season

Rank 20+ - An encounter with the current Five-Star Raid Boss

Guaranteed Ace Rank - An encounter with Axew and will receive a Top inspired by Palmer

Guaranteed Veteran Rank - An encounter with Noibat and will receive Shoes inspired by Palmer

Guaranteed Expert Rank - An encounter with Goomy and will receive Pants inspired by Palmer

Guaranteed Legend Rank - An encounter with Pikachu Libre and will receive a Pose inspired by Palmer

The attack availability updates with Season 10 Rising Heroes in Pokemon GO Battle League are as follows:

Exploud will be able to learn the Charged Attack Boomburst

Flygon will be able to learn the Charged Attack Boomburst

Kommo-o will be able to learn the Charged Attack Boomburst

Whimsicott will be able to learn the Fast Attack Fairy Wind

Jellicent will be able to learn the Charged Attack Surf

The GO Battle Day events for the new season include:

GO Battle Day: Palmer on Saturday, March 25, from 12:00 am local time to 11:59 pm local time

GO Battle Day: Stardust on Sunday, May 14, from 12:00 am local time to 11:59 pm local time

Scheduled to kick off later this weekend, Catch Mastery is set to be the very first event that Pokemon GO trainers can participate in during the new season of Rising Heroes.

