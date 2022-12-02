Pokemon GO Battle League Season 13: Mythical Wishes schedule, rewards, moves, and more

Niantic has been slowly revealing new information regarding the upcoming season Mythical Wishes in Pokemon GO. The first event to kick off the new period will be heading to the Hoenn Mega Raid Day slated to be held on December 3. They have also announced the GO Battle League schedule for the season and other relevant information.

The GO Battle League allows players to battle trainers around the world in online Trainer Battles. Players will need to be at least level 10 to participate. Moreover, the Battle Party cannot have more than one member of a single species.

Everything to know about Pokemon GO Battle League Season 13

The new season's GO Battle League will run from December 1, 2022 to March 1, 2023. The developers have also announced that the Classic Cup was being retired as the lucrative Candy XL has become more readily available to all players, and Rare Candy XL is a potential drop for completing in-person raids.

The schedule for GO Battle League in Mythical Wishes in Pokemon GO is as follows:

Great League & Great League Remix: December 1 to December 8

Great League & Fighting Cup: Great League Edition Remix: December 8 - December 16

Ultra League & Ultra Premier Classic: December 15 - December 22

Ultra League & Holiday Cup - Great League Edition: December 22 to December 29

Master League (3x Stardust from win rewards) & Holiday Cup - Ultra League Edition (3x Stardust from win rewards): December 29 to January 5

Master League (3x Stardust from win rewards) & Master Premier Classic (3x Stardust from win rewards): January 5 - January 12

Great League, Ultra League & Master League: January 12 - January 19

Great League & Weather Cup - Great League Edition: January 19 - January 26

Great League & Electric Cup - Great League Edition: January 26 - February 2

Ultra League & Ultra Premier: February 2 - February 9

Ultra League & Love Cup - Great League Edition: February 9 - February 16

Master League (3x Stardust from win rewards) & Master Premier (3x Stardust from win rewards): February 16 - February 23

Master League: Mega Edition (3x Stardust from win rewards) & Hoenn Cup - Great League Edition (3x Stardust from win rewards): February 23 - March 1

The rewards for Pokemon GO players are as follows:

Guaranteed Rank 1 - An encounter with Mareanie or Metang

Rank 1+ - An encounter with Meditite, Poliwag, Spheal, Swablu or Wingull

Guaranteed Rank 3 - Pikachu Libre Avatar items

Rank 6+ - An encounter with Skarmory, Mienfoo or Frillish

Rank 11+ - An encounter with Swinub, Mareanie, Onix, Lickitung or Dratini

Rank 16+ - An encounter with Scraggy, Miltank, or Hisuian Sneasel

Guaranteed Rank 19 - Elite Charged TM and Elite Fast TM, which will be given at the end of the season

Rank 20+ - An encounter with the current Five-Star Raid Boss

Guaranteed Ace Rank - An encounter with Axew and will receive rings inspired by Steven Stone

Guaranteed Veteran Rank - An encounter with Noibat and will receive shoes inspired by Steven Stone

Guaranteed Expert Rank - An encounter with Goomy and will receive tops and pants inspired by Steven Stone

Guaranteed Legend Rank - An encounter with Pikachu Libre and will receive a pose inspired by Steven Stone

In Pokemon GO, the Mythical Wishes GO Battle Days will be held on January 14 and 15, 2023, featuring the Great League, Ultra League, and Master League.

GO Battle Day: Vulpix is set to take place on February 12, 2023, and when evolved, it will turn into a Ninetales that has learned the move Fast Attack Ember. The Active Leagues during that day in Pokemon GO will be Ultra League and Love Cup: Great League Edition.

The following Attack Changes have been made for Trainer Battles with the latest Pokemon GO update:

Wing Attack - Energy generation increased

Poison Fang - Energy cost increased

Charm - Power value changed from 16 to 15

The following Pocket Monsters will be able to learn these moves in Pokemon GO with the latest update:

Litleo - Fast Attack - Incinerate

Pyroar - Fast Attack - Incinerate

Sudowoodo - Charged Attack - Meteor Beam

Aggron - Charged Attack - Meteor Beam

Tyrantrum - Charged Attack - Meteor Beam

Aurorus - Charged Attack - Meteor Beam

Dusclops - Charged Attack - Poltergeist

Golurk - Charged Attack - Poltergeist

Gourgeist - Charged Attack - Poltergeist

Galarian Rapidash - Charged Attack - High Horsepower

Piloswine - Charged Attack - High Horsepower

Mamoswine - Charged Attack - High Horsepower

Galarian Weezing - Charged Attack - Brutal Swing

Ampharos - Charged Attack - Brutal Swing

Pokemon GO players can access the GO Battle League by going into the in-game menu and selecting the Battle option. According to Niantic's announcement, players will also be able to see the schedule on the game's GO Battle League page.

