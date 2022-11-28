Pokemon GO Season of Mythical Wishes (December 2022): Events, Raids, Spotlight Hours, and more

With the Season of Light event drawing to a close in the next few days, Pokemon GO's content for the next season and the very last month of this year has already been revealed. Players can now learn about the pocket monsters that will be appearing as Raid Bosses, in Research Breakthroughs, and in Raid and Spotlight Hours.

Season of Light began on September 1 and will run until December 1 at 10 am. It marked the appearance of Cosmog, the Nebula Pokemon, with subsequent chapter updates bringing Cosmoem, Solgaleo, and Lunala to Pokemon GO. The Astral Eclipse event will soon conclude, moving aside for something new.

This article provides players with a comprehensive guide as to what they can expect in Pokemon GO with the Season of Mythical Wishes in the month of December.

Everything to know about Season of Mythical Wishes in December 2022 in Pokemon GO

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet Serebii Update: Pokémon GO's December events have been announced with the Season of Mythical Wishes beginning serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: Pokémon GO's December events have been announced with the Season of Mythical Wishes beginning serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/E3BDgOrTQb

As shared by Serebii on their Twitter channel, the December Pokemon GO content for the Season of Mythical Wishes is as follows:

Mega Raids (Begins at 10 am and ends at 10 am local time)

Mega Abomasnow - Dec 1 to Dec 8

Mega Aggron - Dec 8 to Dec 15

Mega Glalie - Dec 15 to Jan 1

Five-star Raids (Begins at 10 am and ends at 10 am local time)

Virizion - Dec 1 to Dec 8

Terrakion - Dec 8 to Dec 15

Cobalion - Dec 15 to Dec 23

Kyurem - Dec 23 to Jan 1

Research Breakthrough (Players will encounter these Pokemon after completing Field Research from December 1 to March 1)

Galarian Mr. Mime

Delibird

Bagon

Deino

Furfrou

Goomy

Events

Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day (11 am to 2 pm local time) - Dec 3

Mythic Blade (10 am to 8 pm local time) - Dec 6 to Dec 11

Elite Raids (11 am, 2 pm, 5 pm local time) - Dec 10

Something Extraordinary: Keldeo Special Research (10 am to 10 pm local time) - Dec 10 to Dec 11

December Community Day (2 pm to 5 pm local time) - Dec 17 to Dec 18

Winter Holiday Part 1 (10 am to 10 pm local time) - Dec 15 to Dec 23

Winter Holiday Part 2 (10 am to 8 pm local time) - Dec 23 to Dec 31

Winter Wonderland (10 am to 8 pm local time) - Dec 24 to Dec 25

Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day (2 pm to 5 pm local time) - Dec 24

Raid Hours (Begins at 6 pm and ends at 7 pm local time)

Virizion - Dec 7

Terrakion - Dec 14

Cobalion - Dec 21

Kyurem - Dec 28

Spotlight Hours (Runs from 6 pm to 7 pm local time)

Wooper (2x catch Stardust) - Dec 6

Spheal (2x catch XP) - Dec 13

Bergmite (2x catch Candy) - Dec 20

Cubchoo (2x transfer Candy) - Dec 27

Based on this list, Pokemon GO players will certainly have a lot to look out for in the upcoming month with a brand new season on the horizon. Trainers will have new battles to fight, events to experience, and Pokemon to catch, along with a two-day Community Day event penciled in.

