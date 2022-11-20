Niantic reveals dates for two-day Pokemon GO Community Days in December featuring 2021 & 2022 recap and beyond

Community Days are great for Pokemon GO players to engage in once every month. Not only does it feature one particular pocket monster in the limelight, it also provides a featured attack, a special research story, and bonus raid battles. Niantic recently revealed the date for December's Community Days and the schedule beyond.

Pokemon GO provides a different experience from the usual gameplay of the mainline video game series. It brought a sense of community as the game could be played on smartphones while blending reality with the world of Pokemon through AR.

Community Days are a perfect example of the game's goal of celebrating the sense of everyone playing together at a given time, battling gyms, and evolving the caught Pocket Monsters.

When are the December Community Days in Pokemon GO and the schedule beyond

Through an official blog post, Niantic announced the next Season's Community Day dates since the Season of Light event is set to end later on December 1. Next month's Community Day will be held from Saturday, December 17, to Sunday, December 18.

The two days will mark the comeback of all the Pokemon featured during Community Day events in 2021 and 2022. This makes the December Community Days a hard-to-miss and exciting weekend where players get to engage and catch featured pocket monsters they might have missed earlier.

Trainers will also have an increased chance of encountering shiny variants of these Pokemon. According to Bulbapedia, the list of featured Pokemon for Community Days in 2021 and 2022 is as follows:

2021 - Machop, Roselia, Fletchling, Snivy, Swablu, Gible, Tepig, Eevee, Oshawott, Duskull, Shinx.

2022 - Spheal, Hoppip, Sandshrew (Normal and Alolan), Stufful, Alolan Geodude, Deino, Starly, Galarian Zigzagoon, Roggenrola, Litwick, Teddiursa

The Community Day dates following December's event are as follows:

Saturday, January 7, 2023

Saturday, January 21, 2023 (Community Day Classic: Brings back a featured iconic Pokemon from some previous Community Day events)

Sunday, February 5, 2023

The blog post also provides dates for other in-game events that will be appearing in December. They are as follows:

Saturday, December 3, 2022

Saturday, December 10 - Sunday, December 11, 2022

Saturday, December 24 - Sunday, December 25, 2022

There's a lot to look forward to in Pokemon GO in December, and Niantic will surely try to end the year on a high note. In 2022, the game's community has at times been unhappy with the state of Pokemon GO and Niantic's efforts, for example, Elite Raids and the Zorua debut.

Poll : 0 votes