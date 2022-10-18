Why is the Pokemon GO community upset about Elite Raids?

On October 14, 2022, Niantic unveiled Pokemon GO's new Elite Raid feature, with Unbound Hoopa emerging as the first boss trainers will face. However, many players have taken umbrage with the way the developers have decided to roll out the new raid format.

In various posts on Reddit's official Pokemon GO subreddit, players have complained about their inability to use Remote Raid Passes to access Elite Raids.

In recent months, Niantic has scaled back the number of accessible raids that these passes can be utilized in.

The developers' official reasoning was the decline in cases stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, players have deduced a more disingenuous reason: the desire for data collection on users and the developer's appeal to sponsors.

Pokemon GO's Reddit community reacts to Elite Raid functionality

In recent years, Pokemon GO's implementation of Remote Raid Passes has been a huge help to players in more isolated or rural communities. They allowed trainers to participate in raids well outside their local area, where many don't have access to Pokestops in which raids can take place.

However, recent developments have seen Niantic reduce the efficacy of Remote Raid Passes, encouraging players to once again head to Pokestops to participate in raids.

With Elite Raids debuting, players will need to assemble as efficiently as possible to achieve victory. However, the community seems to be dissatisfied with their inability to use Remote Raid Passes, as it reduces the opportunities some trainers have to participate. This has irked rural and isolated players, in particular, who now cannot effectively dive into Elite Raids.

Since Pokemon GO's original release, Niantic has received criticism for allegedly not respecting players who live outside of major cities.

For players in low-population areas, it can often require a considerable commitment to drive out to a designated location just to play the mobile title. Some trainers simply don't have the time or money to do so. This is a valid criticism since the mobile title is intended to be communal, not just for those fortunate enough to live in a large city.

While the vocal playerbase on social media may not be a major contingent of Pokemon GO's user base, it doesn't make their opinions any less valid.

Unfortunately, as a game developer, Niantic has to focus in part on its revenue stream to appease investors and sponsors. However, one poster's story of being attacked by strangers during congregation on an Elite Raid is certainly something worth taking into account.

Pokemon GO certainly isn't quite as popular as it was during its initial 2016 run, as many players have departed for various reasons.

However, if Niantic takes some of the criticism it has seen constructively, it may be able to bring players back into the fold. Regardless, the devs have to walk a precarious tightrope between making money and keeping the core fanbase happy, which can be quite a daunting task in itself.

It's unclear how Niantic will handle this round of fresh criticism, but it hasn't been particularly willing to bend to suggestions or demands made by trainers worldwide. Perhaps things will change if its income begins to slip, but otherwise, Pokemon GO gameplay may continue as usual.

